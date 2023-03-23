Jennifer Aniston Gets Colorful in Floral Isabel Marant Dress, Talks Adam Sandler Sleeping in Her Closet on ‘Live! With Kelly and Ryan’

Jennifer Aniston wore a floral, ruched Isabel Marant bodycon midi dress for an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan.”

Jennifer Aniston on “Live! With Kelly and Ryan.” ABC

The actress, who is on a press run for her new Netflix film “Murder Mystery 2,” is among many celebrities to go for florals in recent weeks. Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and Yara Shahidi all wore floral ensembles to the 2023 Academy Awards.

Her costar Adam Sandler joined Aniston on the show, appearing in the audience wearing a lime-green puffer coat by The North Face. He shared some details about the actress’s large closet.

“By the way, I’ve been in Jennifer’s closet before, it’s incredible. It was the middle of a party, Jennifer, and everyone was having fun and Jackie (Sandler’s wife) didn’t want to leave, so I just went into your closet and laid down,” Sandler said on the show, to which Aniston responded, “By the way, I’m sure that happened… in the guest bedroom you’ll find Adam taking a little z-z.”

“Murder Mystery 2” will be released on Friday. Aniston and Sandler play married private detectives who find themselves in the center of an investigation after their friend gets abducted.

To the film’s photo call in Paris, she sparkled in a champagne-colored Celine dress. She embraced an oversize Saint Laurent tuxedo blazer to the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony on Monday, where Sandler was honored for his comedic achievements. To an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Aniston went all-black again, in a Bottega Veneta dress with a gold strap-like attachment on her shoulder.

Aniston launched LolaVie, a hair care brand, which currently offers a restorative shampoo, a glossing detangler, a lightweight hair oil and more, in 2021.