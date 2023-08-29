Jennifer Aniston Does LolaVie Takeover at Ulta Beauty Salon Ahead of Brand’s Second Anniversary

Jennifer Aniston is taking over Ulta Beauty with her hair care brand LolaVie, which will celebrate its second anniversary in September. Everyone visiting any Ulta Beauty salon through Sept. 16 “will be treated to the full LolaVie experience,” according to a statement from the brand.

To announce the news, the actress and beauty entrepreneur shared a video on her social media page, where viewers can see Aniston alongside her longtime hairdresser Chris McMillan stocking an Ulta Beauty salon with LolaVie products.

After stocking the salon, Aniston and McMillan made a getaway and ran back up the stairs they snuck down. The actress kept it classic, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and neutral wedge open-toe sandals.

In May, LolaVie announced it were entering its first retail partnership with Ulta Beauty. Ulta offers LolaVie’s full range of products at all their brick-and-mortar retail locations.

“We celebrated our one-year anniversary with our shampoo and conditioner, which is a very highly in-demand product by a lot of our consumers. That was beautiful timing to celebrate our one year,” Aniston said to WWD at the time of the Ulta partnership announcement. “Now that we’re going into Ulta, it’s just going to increase our audience to our product, which couldn’t be better.”

On Aug. 24, LolaVie announced an expansion into clean beauty retailer Credo. The full LolaVie assortment is now available at all Credo stores and CredoBeauty.com.

In total, LolaVie has five products, including a detangler, shampoo, conditioner, repair treatment and hair oil. The brand currently has other products on the horizon, though no confirmed announcements yet.