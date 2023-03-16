Jennifer Aniston Makes Sparkling Arrival in Paris With Strappy Evening Dress for ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Photo Call

Jennifer Aniston attended the Paris photo call for her new Netflix film “Murder Mystery 2” on Thursday, wearing a floor-length, champagne-colored sparkling evening dress with spaghetti straps.

Jennifer Aniston attends the “Murder Mystery 2” photo call. Getty Images

Aniston’s hairstyle for the Paris photo call was red-carpet ready as usual. Since the ‘90s, Aniston’s hair has been part of her signature as an actress and celebrity. During the ‘90s and early 2000s, her hair sparked a phenomenon and women were known to go to the hair salon and ask for “The Rachel” in reference to the “Friends” character she played, Rachel Green.

Jennifer Aniston Getty Images

Aniston was joined at the event by her film’s costar Adam Sandler. The actor took a formal approach to dressing, with a navy blue suit, a matching shirt and a dotted navy blue tie. He contrasted the formality of his outfit with navy suede sneakers.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler at the “Murder Mystery 2” photo call. Getty Images

The actress has taken a more minimalist approach to dressing recently. In February, Aniston attended her “Friends” costar Courtney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony wearing a monochromatic black look. Details of her ensemble for that event included a black shirt, a long black jacket, black trousers and black open-toe heeled sandals.

The all-black approach coordinated well with Courtney Cox, who also chose to wear all-black for the ceremony. The actresses were joined by their other “Friends” costar Lisa Kudrow, who opted for a black coat, but wore a yellow scarf.

“Murder Mystery 2” is a sequel to the 2019 film “Murder Mystery.” Aniston and Sandler both returned as the leads of the comedy movie. In addition to Aniston and Sandler, the film stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong and Mélanie Laurent. The movie premieres on Netflix on March 31.