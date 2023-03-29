×
Today's Digital Daily

Jennifer Aniston Commands Attention in Sheer Versace Minidress at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Los Angeles Premiere

The sequel to 2019's "Murder Mystery" premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" held at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Aniston arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Murder Mystery 2” on Tuesday, wearing a silver sequin and beaded sheer minidress from Atelier Versace’s spring 2023 collection.

The brand described the collection as defined by spontaneous volume and structure. Aniston coordinated the look with silver strappy sandals.

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" held at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
The actress’ choice for the sparkling silver dress was a break away from her recent penchant for wearing all black to public appearances. Aniston’s recent all-black streak started in February when she wore a monochromatic black ensemble to her “Friends” costar Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony, wearing a black shirt, a long black jacket, black trousers and black open-toe heeled sandals.

For a recent appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Aniston wore another all-black ensemble, including a slipdress and a Saint Laurent waistcoat paired with thigh-high leather boots.

Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" held at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
For some “Murder Mystery 2” premiere appearances, Aniston has switched up her fashion. During the movie’s Paris photocall, she wore a floor-length, champagne-colored sparkling evening dress with spaghetti straps from Celine.

When she’s not working on a new film or television project, Aniston is busy with her hair care line, LolaVie. In August, the company celebrated its first year in business. During its first year, the company launched Glossing Detangler, Perfecting Leave-in and Lightweight Hair Oil.

“Murder Mystery 2” is a sequel to the 2019 film “Murder Mystery.” Aniston and Sandler returned as the leads of the comedy. In addition to Aniston and Sandler, the film stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong and Mélanie Laurent. The movie premieres on Netflix on Friday.

