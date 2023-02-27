×
Jennifer Anniston Does All-black Dressing for ‘Friends’ Reunion at Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

The actress reunited with her "Friends" costar as Cox received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on Feb. 27 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Jennifer Anniston arrived at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles, taking a monochromatic and minimalist approach to dressing.

The actress attended her “Friends” costar Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony. In honor of the momentous occasion, Aniston wore a black shirt, a long black jacket, black trousers and black open-toe heeled sandals. Aniston kept her accessories subtle with a few rings.

The two weren’t the only former ladies of “Friends” in attendance. Both actresses were joined by fellow actress Lisa Kudrow, completing the original main cast of actresses from the long-running sitcom.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

All three of the women opted for black outerwear.

Given the below-average temperatures in Los Angeles County and the city recently blanketed by a heavy snowstorm, the former “Friends” costars took a more traditional winter approach to dress with their coats.

Aniston had her hair parted down the middle and kept it in a free-flowing style. Since the ‘90s, the actress’ hair has been one of her signature statements. During the ‘90s and early 2000s it sparked a phenomenon and women were known to go to the hair salon and ask for “The Rachel” in reference to the “Friends” character she played, Rachel Green.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Jennifer Aniston attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

In 2021, Anison launched her d-to-c hair care brand, LolaVie. The company celebrated its one-year anniversary in August.

“I had really troublesome hair and always had to deal with it,” Aniston said to Beauty Inc in 2022. “Then, I worked with a couple of hair companies as an actor for hire with minimal investment. When that partnership came to a close, I still had a serious bug for this industry. I still had more to do, and more ideas, and more products that I wanted to create.”

