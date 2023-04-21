Jennifer Coolidge to Receive MTV Movie and TV Comedic Genius Award

After all her years in the film industry as an actress starring in some of the most talked about comedies, including “American Pie,” “Legally Blonde” and “A Cinderella Story,” actress Jennifer Coolidge is being recognized by the MTV Movie and TV Awards with the 2023 Comedic Genius Award.

Coolidge becomes the sixth recipient of the award, which honors actors and actresses who have made strong contributions to the world of comedy and who have starred in or created very influential work. Last year’s award recipient was longtime comedian Jack Black. Other past recipients include Sacha Baron Cohen in 2021, Melissa McCarthy in 2016, Kevin Hart in 2015 and Will Ferrell in 2013.

Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Alberto Rodriguez/Variety

Coolidge has had an outstanding past year. After several decades in Hollywood, she landed one of her most award-winning roles as Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s “The White Lotus.” The role has garnered her the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress — Series, Miniseries or Television Film and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Jennifer Coolidge at the premiere of “We Have a Ghost” held at The Tudum Theater on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

“I can’t think of any part that I’ve had that has come even close to this,” Coolidge said to WWD in an April interview. “It was such a fun part because it was someone who was a very sad person that had some very lots of tragic stuff happen in her life, including the recent death of her mother, and I think she had just a terrible time. I don’t know, it’s just harder for some people to exist in the world, they just have a harder time. Somehow Mike was able to use that as sort of the humorous part of that character, as just someone who is a very overwhelmed person, and I have never been given that before.”

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Award will be held on May 7 at 8 p.m. ET. This year’s awards will be sponsored by Cheetos and Sonic.