Jennifer Coolidge Embraces Sheer in Black Self-Portrait Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

The actress stars alongside Jennifer Lopez in the new action-comedy film releasing on Prime Video on Jan. 27.

Jennifer Coolidge at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Coolidge arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film “Shotgun Wedding” on Wednesday, wearing her spin on the little black dress.

In honor of her new movie, the actress donned a black minidress with details including sheer sleeves and sheer ruched panel detailing on the bodice and skirt. Coolidge’s dress was from Self-Portrait. She coordinated the dress with classic black heels from Sam Edelman. She wore statement earrings and Lagos Jewelry rings on her fingers.

Jennifer Coolidge at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
To create her look for the premiere, Coolidge worked with stylist Gaelle Paul. Paul also works with Danielle McDonald, Annabeth Gish and Jayma Mays.

Coolidge worked with Lilly Keys to create a classic evening-ready makeup look, including a glossy pink lip, a touch of blush and mascara with a subtle cream eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Marc Mena, who parted it down the middle and gave her an elegant wavy style.

Jennifer Coolidge at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
January has proven an excellent month for Coolidge. This month, the actress took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in “The White Lotus.” Last Sunday, Coolidge won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series also for her role in the show.

Coolidge costars in “Shotgun Wedding” alongside actress Jennifer Lopez. Lopez has been promoting the film since the year kicked off, making a press appearance earlier this month wearing a pink Magda Butrym dress alongside her costar Josh Duhamel.

“Shotgun Wedding” tells the story of a couple who are on a seemingly perfect destination wedding after uniting their two opinionated families, but the tables take a turn when their entire wedding party is held hostage. The movie debuts on Prime Video on Jan. 27.

