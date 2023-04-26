×
Jennifer Coolidge Goes Glam in Velvet Beaded Dress at Time 100 Gala 2023

"The White Lotus" star made the magazine's cover in April.

Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Doja Cat attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Aubrey Plaza attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
Jennifer Coolidge attended the 2023 Time 100 Gala on Wednesday night in New York. She appeared on the cover of the magazine’s annual Time 100 issue.

Coolidge opted for a velvet v-neck gown, which featured sequins and glass beading around the shoulders, neckline and sleeves. The embellishments continued around the hem of the garment, leaving a sparkling train.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. WireImage

Coolidge added on a pair of diamond chandelier earrings by Wempe, mesh gloves and black point-toe heels. The actress also carried a black satin clutch with a bedazzled handle.

Coolidge wore her hair in a loose updo with curtain bangs. For makeup, she went with a smokey eye, pink lipstick and matching blush.

The actress has seen a career revival after starring in HBO’s “The White Lotus.” The anthology series follows a group of guests during their stay at a luxury resort. Other stars that have appeared in the hit show include Aubrey Plaza, Theo James and Sydney Sweeney of “Euphoria.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)
Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images for TIME

Season two, which took place in Sicily, racked up several high-profile awards. “The White Lotus” won five Emmys and two Golden Globes, including two acting wins for Coolidge.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. This 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

