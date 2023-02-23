×
Jennifer Coolidge Sparkles in Green Sequin Needle and Thread Dress at ‘We Have a Ghost’ Premiere

The award-winning actress stars in the Netflix film, coming to the platform Friday.

Jennifer Coolidge at the premiere of "We Have A Ghost" on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Coolidge at the premiere of "We Have a Ghost" on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Jennifer Coolidge sparkled at the premiere of “We Have a Ghost” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The award-winning actress looked to Needle and Thread, wearing the Alina Sequin Ankle Gown.

Jennifer Coolidge at the premiere of "We Have A Ghost" on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Coolidge at the premiere of "We Have A Ghost" on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Coolidge’s emerald gown featured a scoop neckline and was adorned all over in dainty, delicate sequins. The skirt of her gown had slight pleats and under layers of tulle. Her sleeves were unlined, which had a sheer-like affect. She paired her look with black mesh opera gloves. For shoes, she wore Betsey Johnson Sb-Corie Emerald heels. Coolidge collaborated with stylist Gaelle Paul on her look. Paul has worked with Danielle Macdonald, Annabeth Gish and Jayma Mays. For hair, Coolidge showcased her blonde curls in a middle part. Her makeup included a matte pink lip, orange blush and a touch of black eyeliner.

Jennifer Coolidge at the premiere of "We Have A Ghost" on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Coolidge at the premiere of "We Have a Ghost" on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

This has proven to be a whirlwind year for Coolidge. The star just wrapped up “White Lotus,” which finished its second season in December. In a memorable scene from the season finale, her character Tanya McQuoid-Hunt falls to her death after losing her footing in a pair of clear heels from Betsey Johnson. Additionally, Coolidge just starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in the Prime Video film “Shotgun Wedding.” To the film’s premiere, she wore a black Self-Portrait dress, which incorporated sheer details. Earlier this month, she was tapped by E.l.f. to star in the cosmetic brand’s first TV commercial, which aired during the 2023 Super Bowl. She promoted the brand’s Power Grip Primer.

Jennifer Coolidge at the premiere of "We Have A Ghost" on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Coolidge at the premiere of "We Have a Ghost" on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Coolidge stars as a TV medium in “We Have a Ghost” alongside Anthony Mackie, David Harbour and Jahi Di’Allo Winston. Kevin’s (played by Winston) family becomes viral on social media after a ghost (played by Harbour) haunts their house, but once Kevin discovers more about the ghost’s past, they become targeted by the CIA. The movie debuts on Netflix on Friday.

