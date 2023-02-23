Jennifer Garner Goes Minimalist in Black Jumpsuit at ‘Party Down’ Season Three Premiere

Jennifer Garner made a sophisticated arrival at the “Party Down” season three premiere on Wednesday in Los Angeles, wearing an all-black jumpsuit.

Jennifer Garner at the “Party Down” season three premiere on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress, who is a guest star in the series, wore an ensemble that featured a square neckline, a plunging V-shaped detail along her chest and short balloon-puffed sleeves. She paired her look with silver accents, which included a pair of tassel dangly earrings, a silver bracelet and a statement ring. Garner completed her look wearing sleek black pointed-toe heels. In the past, she has worked with stylist Jordan Johnson Chung on her red-carpet looks. Chung’s clientele includes Michelle Yeoh, Anna Kendrick and Kathryn Hahn.

When it came to hair, Garner wore her signature brown tresses straight with a shell side bang. She opted for a bright makeup look that matched the backdrop of the red-carpet premiere, with a light pink lip and pink blush.

Garner is set to guest star in the series alongside James Marsden. She attended the red carpet alongside the “Party Down” cast members, who include Jane Lynch, Ken Marino and Ryan Hansen. Garner also joined Kristen Bell at the premiere, snapping a few shots with the actress. Garner is continuing to act, gearing up to star as “Wednesday” star Emma Myers’ mom in the film “Family Leave,” with the release date not yet announced. The mom and actress also attended the White House State Dinner in December with her daughter Violet, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“Party Down” is a comedy series that follows a group of people who aspire to be actors in Los Angeles, but instead have to settle for being caterers. Airing in 2009, the series is releasing this week on Starz for its third season after a 13-year pause. The series was canceled after two seasons, but after popular demand has been revived.

“Party Down” season three debuts Friday on Starz.