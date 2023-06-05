×
Jennifer Garner Dons White Power Suit for ‘Party Down’ Season Three FYC Screening Event

The actress stars in the Starz series alongside Adam Scott and Jane Lynch.

Jennifer Garner at the "Party Down" Season Three FYC Screening Event on June 3 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Garner at the "Party Down" Season Three FYC Screening Event on Sunday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Jennifer Garner attended the “Party Down” Season Three FYC Screening in Los Angeles on Saturday, in a white power suit.

The actress, who appears in the upcoming season of the Starz series, paired the suit with a white shirt underneath, pointed-toe heels and a black belt.

Jennifer Garner at the "Party Down" Season Three FYC Screening Event on June 3 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Garner at the “Party Down” Season Three FYC Screening Event on June 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

To create her looks, Garner usually works with stylist Jordan Johnson Chung, whose clients include Kiernan Shipka, Kathryn Hahn and Michelle Yeoh.

Garner also stars in the series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” which debuted on AppleTV+ in April. To the premiere that same month, she wore a white strapless Gabriela Hearst gown adorned in gold rectangles from the brand’s spring 2023 collection.

Jennifer Garner at the "Party Down" Season Three FYC Screening Event on June 3 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Garner at the “Party Down” Season Three FYC Screening Event on June 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Based on the book by Laura Dave, the series follows a mother and her stepdaughter as they investigate her husband’s sudden disappearance.

Garner has been embracing a lot of white looks recently. She wore a strapless, Alexander McQueen gown with a corset detail to the Rockout Knockout Event benefiting the St. Helena Hospital Foundation in May. The actress, who hosted the event alongside Elyse Walker, completed her bohemian-themed look with tan Jimmy Choo platform heels.

Jennifer Garner at the "Party Down" Season Three FYC Screening Event on June 3 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Garner at the “Party Down” Season Three FYC Screening Event on June 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Garner is a new addition to the original “Party Down” cast, which includes Adam Scott and Jane Lynch. The series was initially canceled by Starz in 2010, but after fan support was rebooted in 2023, with new episodes first premiering in February.

