Jennifer Garner Shines in Embellished Strapless Dress on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Jennifer Garner opted for a sparkling statement dress and an updated hairstyle while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Jennifer Garner on the April 11 episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

To promote her new series on AppleTV+, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” the actress wore a Roland Mouret embellished strapless maxi dress, with shimmering crystal embellishments all over.

Garner collaborated with stylist Jordan Johnson Chung on her outfit, completing the look with black stiletto pumps. For hair, she revived her classic bob by wetting it and adding touches of blond highlights, working with hairstylist Ben Skervin.

Jennifer Garner on the April 11 episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

While on the show, Garner talked with Colbert about portraying a dolphin early in her acting career, raising teenage daughters, puppies and her new show.

Garner is the executive producer and stars in “The Last Thing He Told Me,” which is about a woman forming an unexpected relationship with her teen stepdaughter while investigating her husband’s sudden disappearance. Based on the mystery-thriller novel by Laura Dave, the series stars Garner alongside Angourie Rice and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and will premiere on Friday.

Stephen Colbert and Jennifer Garner during the April 11 episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

In real life, Garner is a mother to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The actress revealed to Colbert that she has dealt with her fair share of teenage attitude.

“What do you think? I mean yes,” later adding, “You can’t avoid it, you have to at some point right? It’s natural!” Garner told Colbert on the show, which was followed by a roar of laughter from the audience.

The actress and producer has also been consistent in delivering standout looks while on a press run for the upcoming series. To the series screening in New York on Tuesday, she wore a multicolor tweed dress from Chanel’s 2023 resort collection, which WWD reported, “was equal parts homage to Princess Caroline of Monaco, and tongue-in-cheek wink to the pop culture aura of the tiny principality.” That same day, she appeared on the “Today With Hoda & Jenna” show wearing a Maison Valentino long-sleeve top and a duchesse-satin midi skirt.