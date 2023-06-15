Jennifer Hudson Performs in Sergio Hudson Suit During Juneteenth Concert at White House

Jennifer Hudson showcased her show-stopping talent at the White House’s first Juneteenth Concert on Tuesday, opting for a sharp look.

For her performance, Hudson wore a black double-breasted Sergio Hudson suit with satin-like lapels.

Jennifer Hudson Getty Images

The singer took to her Instagram on Wednesday to express the magnitude of the historical moment. “It was my honor and privilege to perform at the White House last night in celebration of Juneteenth! Black excellence was on full display!!! Our country still has a ways to go, but today I am proud to say we have come this far by faith! Glory!!!” she captioned the post.

In 2022, Hudson debuted on daytime television with “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which has already featured Vice President Kamala Harris, Octavia Spencer, Samuel L. Jackson, Khloé Kardashian, Bebe Rexha and more as guests.

Hudson, who is known for her acting roles in “Dreamgirls” and “Respect,” also became an EGOT winner that same year, after winning a Tony Award for her producing work on “A Strange Loop.”

In 2010, the “American Idol” alumni performed at former first lady Michelle Obama’s “In Performance at the White House: Songs of the Civil Rights Movement” concert. Other performers included Smokey Robinson, Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, John Mellencamp, The Blind Boys of Alabama and Natalie Cole.

President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation in 2021 marking Juneteenth (June 19) as a federal holiday. Held on the South Lawn of the White House, the 2023 Juneteenth Concert was held to commemorate the date. Attended by Biden and Harris, the event featured performances by Hudson, Audra Ann McDonald and Method Man.