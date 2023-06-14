Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Flouncy Alaïa Shirtdress at ‘No Hard Feelings’ Madrid Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence attended the Madrid premiere of “No Hard Feelings” on Wednesday. Lawrence also serves as a producer on the coming-of-age comedy, which debuts June 23 in the United States.

For the event, Lawrence sported a flouncy Alaïa shirtdress with a wide black belt. She added a pair of oversized sunglasses by the French label. Lawrence accessorized with open-toe Manolo Blahnik mules and a white gold dome ring by Yvonne Léon.

Lawrence was styled by Jamie Mizrahi, who also helped with the actress’ Dior look for the British premiere of “No Hard Feelings.” Mizrahi is known for dressing several celebrities, including Adele, Billie Lourd and Nicole Richie.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of “No Hard Feelings” in Madrid. WireImage

Hairdresser Gregory Russell styled Lawrence’s long blond tresses in beachy waves. Meanwhile, artist Georgie Eisdell gave the actress a subtle makeup look, including a nude lip and beige eye shadow.

Lawrence’s latest project costars Matthew Broderick and Andrew Barth Feldman, who previously played the title role in Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen.” In “No Hard Feelings,” Lawrence plays an Uber driver facing bankruptcy, which leads her to find an unusual job — dating the romantically challenged son of two wealthy helicopter parents.

Jennifer Lawrence Getty Images

On Tuesday, Lawrence appeared on “Good Morning America” to discuss the comedy, which marks her first film since becoming a mother. Lawrence welcomed her first child, Cy, with husband Cooke Maroney in 2022.

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos, Lawrence talked about her decision to return to acting following the birth of her son. “I wasn’t planning on working for a long time, and I read the script, and it was just too funny,” she said. “It was the funniest thing I had ever read.”