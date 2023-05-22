×
Jennifer Lawrence Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Red Dior Couture Dress for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Lawrence is promoting "Bread and Roses," a new documentary that she co-produced.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Jennifer Lawrence wears red dior dress, attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Gigi Hadid attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Michelle Yeoh attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Alexa Chung attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Marion Cotillard attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence attended the premiere of “Anatomy of a Fall” on Sunday night at Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a scarlet Christian Dior Couture gown. The custom piece featured a structured bodice and a matching shawl. Lawrence accessorized with a diamond choker and black sandals.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomy of a Fall" premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on May 21 in Cannes, France. Corbis via Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Anatomy of a Fall” premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on May 21 in Cannes, France. Corbis via Getty Images

Stylist Jamie Mizrahi dressed Lawrence for the occasion. Mizrahi’s other celebrity clients include Riley Keough, Adele and Billie Lourd.

Lawrence’s blonde mane was straightened and worn in a middle part. Her makeup included rosy blush and glossy red lips.

The actress has a long history with Dior. Lawrence has fronted campaigns for the label’s clothing and handbags, as well as the fragrance Joy. Lawrence famously fell in a Dior Couture gown at the 2013 Oscars, where she was awarded Best Actress for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Jennifer Lawrence wears red dior dress, attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Anatomy of a Fall” premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on May 21 in Cannes, France. Corbis via Getty Images

Lawrence is at Cannes promoting “Bread and Roses,” a documentary that she co-produced. The film is included in the festival’s Special Screening category. “Bread and Roses” follows the lives of three Afghan women after the Taliban’s takeover in 2021.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From May 16 to 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

