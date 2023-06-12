Jennifer Lawrence Goes Sheer in Black Dior Dress for ‘No Hard Feelings’ Premiere in London

Jennifer Lawrence arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, “No Hard Feelings,” on Monday in London, wearing all black.

The actress wore a sheer embellished dress with a black silk bralette and a black leather belt and gloves from Dior. She topped off the look with black pointy-toe heels. For jewelry, she opted for pieces from Anita Ko and Ana Khouri.

Jennifer Lawrence attending the London premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “No Hard Feelings” on June 12 in London. Getty Images

Lawrence’s Dior ensemble was from the brand’s fall 2023 collection. WWD characterized the collection as inspired by the ’50s and seen through the prism of French heroines. The three women Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri looked to for inspiration included Dior’s sister Catherine, a French Resistance fighter during World War II, and singers Édith Piaf and Juliette Gréco.

Jennifer Lawrence attending the London premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “No Hard Feelings” on June 12 in London. Getty Images for Sony Pictures

“Their style, their independence and their artistic vision was for the time really revolutionary,” Chiuri said in a preview. “These women that I think are closer to me, with my attitude, with my vision, give me a different way to think and to look at the archive and also at the codes of the house.”

Lawrence has been a brand ambassador for Dior since 2012 when Raf Simons was at the helm of the brand. For more than a decade, Lawrence has starred in the brand’s ready-to-wear and fragrance ads, in addition to wearing their runway and custom looks on the red carpet.

The actress’ latest film “No Hard Feelings” tells the story of a woman who is on the brink of losing her childhood home. To escape her financial problems she agrees to date a rich couple’s awkward and introverted 19-year-old son before he leaves for college. In addition to Lawrence, the film stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales and Matthew Broderick.