Jennifer Lawrence Embraces Minimalism in Sweetheart Loewe Dress at ‘No Hard Feelings’ Madrid Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence opted for a backless, tan Loewe dress for the “No Hard Feelings” premiere in Madrid on Wednesday, from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Lawrence’s dress featured an elevated sweetheart neckline and a straight silhouette. The actress paired the architectural-beige ensemble with black mule heels.

Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of “No Hard Feelings” on June 14 in Madrid. Getty Images

WWD characterized the Loewe collection as “another stunner,” with the brand’s creative director “Jonathan Anderson’s zest for reducing fashion to the bluntest elements.”

This is Lawrence’s latest press tour look, as she has been embracing more minimalist outfits while promoting the film. She has been working with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, whose clients also include Nicole Richie, Riley Keough and Adele.

Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of “No Hard Feelings” on June 14 in Madrid. Getty Images

That same day, to another premiere in Madrid, she embraced contrast in a white Alaïa button-up shirt dress with a black statement belt cinching her waist. While doing press in London on Monday, she was seen wearing gray asymmetrical pants set by The Row.

The actress is widely known for her more serious roles in “The Hunger Games” trilogy and “Silver Linings Playbook,” which earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2013.

“No Hard Feelings,” which will be released on Friday, is a coming-of-age comedy that stars Lawrence alongside young actor Andrew Barth, where she is tasked with bringing the 19-year-old character out of his shell before he leaves for college. Matthew Broderick, Kyle Mooney and Hasan Minhaj are among the other cast members in the movie.