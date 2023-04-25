×
Jennifer Lawrence Goes Classic in Little Black Dress by Versace at CinemaCon 2023

The actress is currently promoting her new film "No Hard Feelings."

Jennifer Lawrence of "No Hard Feelings" attends the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jennifer Lawrence of "No Hard Feelings" at CinemaCon on April 24 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence chose a little black dress to attend the red carpet for CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Monday.

Lawrence, who attended CinemaCon to promote her new movie “No Hard Feelings,” wore a compact double chenille structural knit fitted dress with padded shoulder detail from Versace. She contrasted the neutral-colored dress with Versace’s bow pointy pumps in pink and accessorized with Versace’s crystal flower necklace.

Jennifer Lawrence of "No Hard Feelings" attends the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jennifer Lawrence of “No Hard Feelings” at CinemaCon 2023 on April 24 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

Lawrence’s look was from Versace’s fall 2023 collection. In its review of the collection, WWD said the collection pushed strong tailoring, pure shapes and a lot of black — for men and women. 

The actress regularly works with stylist Kate Young to create her looks for public and red-carpet appearances. Young also works with Rachel Weisz, Dakota Johnson and Nina Dobrev.

Jennifer Lawrence attends Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jennifer Lawrence of “No Hard Feelings” at CinemaCon 2023 on April 24 in Las Vegas. Getty Images for CinemaCon

In addition to her new movie, Lawrence was named a brand ambassador for Longines in November.

Longines’ chief executive officer Matthias Breschan lauded Lawrence’s “ability to imbue every character she plays with reality and authenticity,” a quality that translates off-screen into a “natural and relatable” elegance.

In a statement, Lawrence described the Swiss brand as being “rooted in a legacy of innovation and quality trusted by some of history’s greatest trailblazers.”

In February 2022, Lawrence gave birth to her first child with her husband, gallerist Cooke Maroney. In October, the Oscar-winning actress made her return to the big screen after a three-year movie hiatus with “Causeway.” The movie premiered at the 66th Annual BFI London Film Festival.

“No Hard Feelings” tells the story of a delivery driver who is so desperate for cash that she accepts a Craigslist ad from a couple trying to find someone willing to date their painfully awkward teenage son. In addition to Lawrence, who also produced the film, the movie stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti. “No Hard Feelings” will hit the theaters on June 23.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

