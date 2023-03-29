×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 29, 2023

Business

Macy’s Jeff Gennette Sets Retirement Date; Tony Spring Moving Up

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tiffany’s High Jewelry Growth Plan

Fashion

Emerging Talents Eye Global Calendar at Shanghai Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez Shines in Neon Antonio Grimaldi Dress at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles

The actress joined her husband Ben Affleck, who directed the highly anticipated film.

Jennifer Lopez at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tiffany Haddish at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Adriana Lima at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Garcelle Beauvais at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of “Air” on Monday wearing a bedazzled neon green ensemble.

In honor of the film’s premiere, the actress wore a dress with a sheer beaded bodice, long sleeves and a high neckline with a neon green floor-length skirt from Antonio Grimaldi. She accessorized the dress with a crystal-encrusted clutch bag and earrings and rings from Shipra jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez at the world premiere of “Air” on March 27 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

To create her look for the film’s premiere, Lopez worked with her go-to celebrity stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The stylist duo also works with Heidi Klum, Ciara and Kerry Washington.

Lopez was accompanied by her husband, Ben Affleck, to the film’s premiere. For the occasion, he wore a navy corduroy suit from Thom Sweeney with a light blue shirt, navy blue tie and brown lace-up shoes.

Affleck worked with stylist Ilaria Urbinati to create his look for the premiere. Urbinati also works with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Casey Affleck and Donald Glover.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez at the world premiere of “Air” on March 27 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

It has been a busy month for Lopez as she recently launched her collaboration with Revolve for her JLO Jennifer Lopez footwear line. The exclusive collection released its first 16-piece drop earlier this month, featuring sculptural heels in chic metallics, crystal embellishments and animal prints.

Lopez launched JLO Jennifer Lopez in partnership with Camuto Group in 2020. Prior to the partnership with Revolve, JLO Jennifer Lopez was sold exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse.

Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” tells the story of Nike’s journey to sign Michael Jordan, played by Damian Young and launch Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s. The drama stars include Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis — who Jordan himself specifically requested to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan. The movie held its world premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will launch in theaters on April 5.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

