Jennifer Lopez Embraces Sheer Trend in Cobalt Alexandre Vauthier Dress for ‘The Mother’ Promo

Jennifer Lopez shared some photos while filming a promotion for her upcoming Netflix flick, “The Mother,” on Monday.

The pop star, actress and beauty mogul donned a striking pleated gown by French designer Alexandre Vauthier. The sheer frock featured a ruffled bodice and high collar adorned with floral appliqués. The garment made its debut at Haute Couture Week in Paris in July as part of Vauthier’s fall 2022 collection.

Lopez matched the azure gown with a pair of knee-high satin boots. She also accessorized with chunky silver hoops, cuffs and rings by Jennifer Fisher. The starlet was dressed by stylist duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Makeup artist Ash Holm was behind Lopez’s soft glam look. She paired a beige smokey eye with a glossy nude lip. Lopez’s caramel tresses were styled into a loose updo, courtesy of hairstylist Lorenzo Martin.

Lopez prepped her skin with three products from her own line, JLo Beauty. She first used That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask ($48 for three), followed by That JLo Glow Serum ($79) and That Star Filter Complexion Booster ($39).

Lopez launched JLo Beauty in 2021. The initial range included eight skin care products, but the line has been expanded to include body care items like the Smooth + Seduce Hydrating Body Cream ($60).

Directed by Niki Caro, “The Mother” premieres on Netflix on May 12. Lopez stars as an ex-assassin who comes out of retirement to rescue her estranged daughter. Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael García Bernal will also appear in the action drama. Caro previously helmed the live-action version of Disney’s “Mulan,” which came out in 2020.