Tuesday’s Digital Daily: June 13, 2023

Eye

Photographer Marco Ovando Releases ‘The Dolls Volume 2’

Eye

Drag Artists on What Pride Means Today

Fashion

Daniel Fletcher to Exit Fiorucci

Jennifer Lopez Shows Support for Ben Affleck in Gucci Wetsuit Dress at ‘The Flash’ Premiere

The actress attended the premiere of the new DC Comics film starring Ezra Miller.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of "The Flash" held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of "The Flash" in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Jennifer Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of her husband Ben Affleck’s new movie, “The Flash,” on Monday, wearing Gucci on the red carpet.

The actress donned a dress with a sleeveless black wetsuit-inspired bodice with a high neckline and a nude-colored flowing skirt. Lopez accessorized with a coordinating black clutch. For jewelry, the actress wore diamond pieces from Le Vian and Anabela Chan.

Jennifer Lopez, The Flash
Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “The Flash.” Christopher Polk for Variety

Lopez’s look was from Gucci’s resort 2024 collection. WWD characterized the collection as a mix of trendy ideas and covetable items.

To create her look for the premiere of “The Flash,” Lopez worked with her longtime stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The duo also works with Heidi Klum, Lily Collins and Ciara.

It’s been a back-to-back month on the movie premiere circuit for Lopez and Affleck. In May, Lopez’s new film “The Mother” premiered on Netflix. On the red carpet of the film premiere, Lopez also took a neutral approach to color. She wore a beige three-piece Brunello Cucinelli ensemble consisting of a plunging bralette, a high-waisted maxiskirt and a floor-length trenchcoat.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, The Flash
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Christopher Polk for Variety

Outside of working the movie premiere circuit, Lopez is also busy with her footwear line, JLo Jennifer Lopez, and her beauty line JLo Beauty. In March, JLo Jennifer Loped debuted exclusively on Revolve.

Affleck returned to the DC franchise to reprise his role as Batman. He first took up the mantle for the role in the 2016 film “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” In addition to Affleck, “The Flash” stars Ezra Miller in the title role, Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton. The movie premieres in theaters on Friday.

A Boss Always with Martha Stewart

A Boss Always with Martha Stewart

