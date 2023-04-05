×
Jennifer Lopez Launches Her Own Cocktail Brand Delola in Tie-up Blouse & Striped Miniskirt

The award-winning singer announced the news on Tuesday, starring in a video campaign.

Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is venturing into the world of cocktails. On Tuesday, the award-winning singer debuted Delola, her very own spritzer brand.

The singer posted a campaign video where she speaks more about the spritz line, which was inspired by the Italian coast.

Filmed by celebrity photographer Greg Swales, the video shows Lopez in a coastal oasis surrounded by blue water, embracing the relaxing environment while holding a glass of Delola. The singer is seen wearing a yellow-and-white striped miniskirt, a tie-up white blouse and a gold arm cuff. Lopez worked with her longtime stylist Rob Zangardi on her sail-inspired outfit.

“I have been grinding nonstop for decades and more and more, I realize the importance of enjoying life,” Lopez says in the video, later adding, “All of this came about when I fell in love with the effortlessly elegant lifestyle and hospitality of the Italian coast. I love it, it just speaks to me.”

According to the brand, Delola is different from other spritzers, with no artificial ingredients or sugars. It’s crafted from botanicals and is gluten-free. The official website, delolalife.com, showcases the different flavor offerings of spritzers. The Paloma Rosa Spritz includes premium tequila, grapefruit and elderflower; the Bella Berry Spritz offers premium vodka, berries and hibiscus; and the L’Orange Spritz consists of premium amaro, orange and passionfruit.

The debut of Delola joins Lopez’s other business ventures, including her exclusive footwear collection with Revolve and her role as lingerie and intimate apparel brand Intimissimi’s global ambassador.

Delola is starting to roll out across the United States now. The availability will be updated on the website on a regular basis.

