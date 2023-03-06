×
Jennifer Lopez Debuts as Intimissimi’s New Global Ambassador in Spring 2023 Campaign

Intimissimi's summertime collection debut features the artist in complete serenity.

Jennifer Lopez lensed by Chris Colls for Intimissimi's spring-summer 2023 collection.
Jennifer Lopez lensed by Chris Colls for Intimissimi's spring 2023 collection. Courtesy of Intimissimi

Jennifer Lopez’s campaign debut with the Italian lingerie and intimate apparel brand Intimissimi takes off with a play on hues that evoke the beauty of Italian landscapes, sartorial silks and timeless trims.

Photographed by Chris Colls, the pop culture icon is now envisioned in a relaxed setting featuring Intimissimi’s spring and summer 2023 collection.

The brand notes in a press release, “Today’s women are savvy and successful and role models. They inspire us to work hard and follow our dreams. Lopez is the ultimate ambassador for Intimissimi as she brings a strong and modern sexiness to the brand and communicates their core values.”

Courtesy of Intimissimi

The softly lit cinematic imagery is what Intimissimi’s creative director Riccardo Ruini said captures the essence of vibrant Italian summers with pinks, turquoise blues and scarlet orange.

Lopez wears the colors, posing in a silk robe that slips halfway down the arms. She also sports the Sofia Balconette bra, which features white lace along the trim and straps ($69).

Courtesy of Intimissimi

“I’m proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively and strong,” she said.

Lopez has been Intimissimi’s global brand ambassador since 2022. As the collection launches this Monday, both online and at all Intimissimi locations, Lopez took to Instagram to celebrate the partnership, referencing the still shots to her album title “This is Me…Now” in a hashtag.

The capsule features bras, panties, as well as the Intimissimi Mannish-Cut Jacket ($139) and Pajama Pants in silk satin fabric ($119).

