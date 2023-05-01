Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala 2023 Ralph Lauren Dress Gets a Dramatic Twist With Fascinator and Sweeping Bow Train

Jennifer Lopez hit her native New York on Monday night to attend the 2023 Met Gala.

Lopez flaunted her figure in a velvet cutout gown by Ralph Lauren, which featured a dramatic bow-shaped train and a collar adorned with floral appliques.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Met Gala in New York. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Lopez accessorized with a black veiled fascinator, opera-length gloves and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. She carried a powder pink clutch matching the hue of her gown’s satin skirt. Lopez also added a pair of black Piferi satin platform sandals affixed with rhinestone buckles.

Lopez worked with her longtime stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, colloquially known as Rob and Mariel, to create the look.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Met Gala in New York. Lexie Moreland for WWD

The singer’s caramel tresses were swept into a sleek updo. Lopez’s peachy pink makeup included blush and a glossy lip, which were paired with a striking smokey eye.

Lopez’s husband, actor Ben Affleck, was notably absent from the event. The duo finally tied the knot in 2022, two decades after their high-profile relationship (and short-lived engagement) in the early 2000s.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Met Gala in New York. Lexie Moreland/WWD

A Met Gala veteran, Lopez has made 12 appearances at the star-studded event throughout her career. While the multi-hyphenate skipped last year, she commanded attention in 2021 wearing Ralph Lauren and affordable DSW heels. The star has long been a fan of soaring platform heels and this year she launched a shoe line exclusively with Revolve. J-Lo has also served as an ambassador for Coach, Versace and Guess. In 2019, she was the recipient of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Fashion Icon Award.

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and coincides with the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honors designer Karl Lagerfeld. Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the 2023 fete.