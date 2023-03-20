Jennifer Lopez Holds Court in Metallic Thigh-high Slit Dress at JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Party

Jennifer Lopez wore a daring look to the launch of her JLO Jennifer Lopez shoe line’s exclusive new collection with Revolve on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez at the launch of JLO Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection on March 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Revolve

To celebrate her new partnership with Revolve, the singer wore a couture liquid metallic ombré lame gown. It featured ombré sequins with iridescent hematite gunmetal, metallic rose quartz, Italian metallic and metallic citrine colors, along with an alluring thigh-high slit. The dress was from the Julien Macdonald x Gabriela Gonzalez’s fall 2023 collection.

Chloe Bailey, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Bailey at the launch of JLO Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection on March 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Revolve

Over her shiny ensemble, Lopez wore a gray textured David Koma coat. She was styled by Rob Zangardi, who has outfitted Suki Waterhouse, Heidi Klum and Cara Delevingne. Joy Corrigan, Christina Milian and Chloe and Halle Bailey were also in attendance at the launch party.

Prior to this partnership with Revolve, JLO Jennifer Lopez was sold exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse, beginning in September 2021 with the brand’s fall collection.

“I love creating the new line each season, learning from previous collections, incorporating trends I’m into while also listening to what my fans and customers want,” Lopez told WWD in September 2021. “A beautiful shoe adds a whole new level of confidence and I want my fans to experience that feeling.”

Along with the launch, Lopez has other projects in the works, including her ninth studio album, “This Is Me…Now.” The upcoming project, set to release this year, is a sequel to her 2002 album “This Is Me…Then.” In March, she also was named Intimissimi’s global ambassador. Lopez appeared in the lingerie and intimate apparel brand’s spring 2023 campaign wearing a silk robe and a balconette bra.

Launched on March 16, the JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at Revolve features 16 styles including metallics, platforms and pointy-toe crystal embellishments. It’s available exclusively at Revolve.com with prices from $145 to $200.