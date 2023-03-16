Jennifer Lopez Debuts Exclusive Footwear Collection With Revolve

Jennifer Lopez is getting heeled with Revolve.

The actress, singer and entrepreneur has collaborated with e-commerce retailer Revolve for an exclusive footwear collection in partnership with her own shoe line, JLO Jennifer Lopez.

JLO Jennifer Lopez for Revolve launches Thursday with the first of three drops, starting with a 16-piece collection of sculptural heels ranging from chic metallics and crystal embellishments to animal prints. The collection has debuted online exclusively at Revolve.com with prices ranging from $145 to $200.

Jennifer Lopez for JLO Jennifer Lopez and Revolve.

“At Revolve, collaborating with influential tastemakers in fashion and entertainment has been one of the keys to our success,” said Raissa Gerona, Revolve chief brand officer, in a statement. “Through these partnerships, we are able to provide our customers with exclusive products that they can only purchase from Revolve. Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez. We’re so excited to introduce the new line of footwear and collaborate with Jennifer Lopez.”

Lopez launched JLO Jennifer Lopez in partnership with Camuto Group in 2020. Prior to the partnership with Revolve, JLO Jennifer Lopez was sold exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse.

In September 2021, Lopez released her first 8-bit interactive video game to promote the brand’s fall collection. The game immersed consumers in animated interpretations of three cities that Lopez calls home, including New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

“I love creating the new line each season, learning from previous collections, incorporating trends I’m into while also listening to what my fans and customers want,” Lopez told WWD in a September 2021 interview. “A beautiful shoe adds a whole new level of confidence and I want my fans to experience that feeling.”

In November, Revolve’s co-chief executive officers Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas said they plan to expand the company through categories including men’s, beauty and gaming.