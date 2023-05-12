Jennifer Lopez Wears Minimalist Donna Karan Jumpsuit for ‘The Mother’ Press Tour

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Friday to showcase her minimalist ensemble as she promotes her new Netflix film “The Mother.”

Lopez’s Instagram post features the actress wearing a form-fitting black Donna Karan jumpsuit with metallic gold detail at the waist. She layered a tan coat from The Frankie Shop over the dress. To top off her ensemble, Lopez sported the clear strap and nude heels from Gianvitto Rossi. She accessorized with a black statement bag.

Lopez worked with stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi to create her Instagram-ready look. The stylist duo also works with Lily Collins, Suki Waterhouse and Heidi Klum.

Lopez’s new movie “The Mother” is an action thriller about an assassin who gave up her daughter years ago, but must now work to protect her. The film debuted on Netflix on Friday.

On Wednesday, Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of “The Mother,” wearing a three-piece Brunello Cucinelli ensemble consisting of a plunging bralette, a high-waisted maxiskirt and a floor-length trenchcoat.

The custom outfit featured a shimmering glimmer, which Lopez paired with Fernando Jorge High Stream earrings and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Lopez has embraced a variety of standout looks as she’s been promoting “The Mother.”

To a screening of the film on Thursday, Lopez wore a black Versace midi dress with sparkling additions, including a serpentine-like dazzling necklace. During a Thursday segment on “The View,” Lopez went monochromatic in a gray ensemble by Michael Kors Collection, with details including a textured trenchcoat, a wide-legged catsuit and a statement gray belt with silver additions.

Her Donna Karan and The Frankie Shop look isn’t the only lesson in elevating minimalism that Lopez has provided this May. At the Met Gala on May 1, where the theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Lopez channeled Lagerfeld’s signature black-and-white personal aesthetic, donning a velvet cutout gown by Ralph Lauren, which featured a dramatic bow-shaped train and a collar adorned with floral appliqués.