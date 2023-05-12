×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont Sees Sales Soar, Strong Gains Across All Regions in Fiscal 2023

Beauty

Kristin Cavallari’s Uncommon Beauty Enters Phase Two

Fashion

Brands Return for China’s 520 Valentine’s Day Amid Spending Rebound

Jennifer Lopez Wears Minimalist Donna Karan Jumpsuit for ‘The Mother’ Press Tour

The actress' new Netflix movie premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jennifer Lopez attends Netflix's The Mother Fan Screening at The Paris Theatre on May 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Netflix)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrives for the 75th annual Academy Awards Sunday, March 23, 2003, in Los Angeles. Lopez wore a gown made by Fred Lee purchased at the Jackie Onassis auction. (AP Photo/Kim D. Johnson)
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sit together during Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, May 11, 2003, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won, 99-95, to even the series at 2-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, stars of the new movie "Gigli," walk the red carpet before the premiere of the film Sunday, July 27, 2003, at the Mann National Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Polk)
MAY 24th 2021: Rumors continue to swirl that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rekindled their romance. Following a trip together to Montana earlier in May 2021, the reunited pair were seen together in Miami, Florida on Sunday, May 23rd 2021. Affleck and Lopez became engaged in November 2002 but a September 2003 wedding was cancelled and the couple broke up in January 2004. - File Photo by: zz/Stephen Trupp/STAR MAX/IPx 2002 12/8/02 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "Maid In Manhattan" held on December 8, 2002 in New York City. (NYC)
View ALL 12 Photos

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Friday to showcase her minimalist ensemble as she promotes her new Netflix film “The Mother.”

Lopez’s Instagram post features the actress wearing a form-fitting black Donna Karan jumpsuit with metallic gold detail at the waist. She layered a tan coat from The Frankie Shop over the dress. To top off her ensemble, Lopez sported the clear strap and nude heels from Gianvitto Rossi. She accessorized with a black statement bag.

Lopez worked with stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi to create her Instagram-ready look. The stylist duo also works with Lily Collins, Suki Waterhouse and Heidi Klum.

Related Galleries

Lopez’s new movie “The Mother” is an action thriller about an assassin who gave up her daughter years ago, but must now work to protect her. The film debuted on Netflix on Friday.

On Wednesday, Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of “The Mother,” wearing a three-piece Brunello Cucinelli ensemble consisting of a plunging bralette, a high-waisted maxiskirt and a floor-length trenchcoat.

The custom outfit featured a shimmering glimmer, which Lopez paired with Fernando Jorge High Stream earrings and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Lopez has embraced a variety of standout looks as she’s been promoting “The Mother.”

To a screening of the film on Thursday, Lopez wore a black Versace midi dress with sparkling additions, including a serpentine-like dazzling necklace. During a Thursday segment on “The View,” Lopez went monochromatic in a gray ensemble by Michael Kors Collection, with details including a textured trenchcoat, a wide-legged catsuit and a statement gray belt with silver additions.

Her Donna Karan and The Frankie Shop look isn’t the only lesson in elevating minimalism that Lopez has provided this May. At the Met Gala on May 1, where the theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Lopez channeled Lagerfeld’s signature black-and-white personal aesthetic, donning a velvet cutout gown by Ralph Lauren, which featured a dramatic bow-shaped train and a collar adorned with floral appliqués.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Hot Summer Bags

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist for 'The Mother'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad