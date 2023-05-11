Jennifer Lopez Holds Court in Sparkling Brunello Cucinelli Bralette and Skirt at ‘The Mother’ Los Angeles Premiere

Jennifer Lopez added a sparkling spin to monochromatic dressing while attending the Los Angeles premiere event of her Netflix film “The Mother” on Wednesday.

She arrived wearing a three-piece Brunello Cucinelli ensemble consisting of a plunging bralette, a high-waisted maxiskirt and a floor-length trenchcoat.

Styled by Rob Zangardi, the custom outfit featured a shimmering glimmer, which Lopez paired with Fernando Jorge High Stream earrings and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Accompanying Lopez to the red carpet event was her husband, Ben Affleck, who she wed in 2022, and who wore a classic black suit.

Lopez has been delivering standout looks throughout May while promoting her role in the upcoming movie. To a fan screening event in New York City on May 4, she wore a black Versace dress with a statement serpentine-like necklace. During her “Live With Kelly and Mark” segment on May 5, she went animal-print in a full Valentino leopard-patterned minidress and tights.

She began May with a stunning fashion moment at the 2023 Met Gala, where she wore a Ralph Lauren gown with a black twisted neckline and a blush-pink skirt, complete with a black lace dainty hat.

Premiering on Netflix on Friday, “The Mother” brings Lopez as a skilled ex-assassin who protects her daughter at all costs. The cast also includes Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael García Bernal. Niki Caro is the director, whose previous work includes Dinsey’s live-action iteration of “Mulan.”