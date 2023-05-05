A Closer Look at Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’ Press Tour Looks

Jennifer Lopez has been embracing a variety of standout looks while promoting her latest movie “The Mother,” working with stylist Rob Zangardi.

In the film, which will see a May 12 release on Netflix, Lopez portrays a skilled assassin who protects her daughter at all costs. During the promotional week of the film, the actress appeared on a number of talk shows, segments and episodes while in New York City, delivering a head-turning look each time.

Here, WWD takes a closer look at Lopez’s outfits while promoting “The Mother.”

Jennifer Lopez at Netflix ’s “The Mother” fan screening on May 4 in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

To a screening of the film on Thursday in New York City, Lopez donned a black Versace midi dress with sparkling additions, including a serpentine-like dazzling necklace. For shoes, the actress wore the Star Sandals from her collaboration with Revolve, which featured a crystal-embellished ankle wrap.

Jennifer Lopez appearing on the May 4 episode of “The View.” ABC

During her segment on “The View,” also on Thursday, the actress went monochromatic in a gray ensemble by Michael Kors Collection, which consisted of a textured trenchcoat, a wide-leg catsuit and a statement gray belt with silver additions.

On Thursday, Lopez’s stylist posted another series of photos of the star wearing a black long-sleeve Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini ensemble. The edgy outfit included a pleated maxiskirt and a mock-neck top with a front tie. It was from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD reported “nimbly straddled tailoring and flou, while exalting feminine curves.”

Lopez opted for Valentino to appear on “Live With Kelly and Mark” on Thursday, wearing a leopard-print minidress with feathered sleeves and a pair of sequined leopard-print tights.

Hoda Kotb and Jennifer Lopez on the May 3 episode of “The Today Show.” Nathan Congleton/NBC

On Wednesday, Lopez appeared on an episode of the “Today” show in a look that embraced spring themes, wearing a sheer blouse and leather pencil skirt by Italian label Del Core. The billowy top included a strapless lace bustier underneath.