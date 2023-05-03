×
Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Blue Del Core Blouse Over Lace Bustier for ‘Today’ Show

Lopez discussed her upcoming Netflix film "The Mother."

Jennifer Lopez appeared on the “Today” show on Wednesday to promote her upcoming Netflix film “The Mother.”

The singer, actress and beauty mogul sported a sheer blouse and leather pencil skirt by the Italian label Del Core. Lopez wore the top, which features statement sleeves, over a lace bustier. She also added a pair of high-heeled sandals and chunky silver hoops.

Lopez wore her tresses in a slicked-back updo, courtesy of hairstylist Lorenzo Martin. Ash Holm gave Lopez a nude smoky eye and matching lip.

The singer’s styling and glam squads prepped her for the Met Gala earlier in the week. Lopez donned a sultry cutout gown, which was custom made by Ralph Lauren.

On “Today,” Lopez discussed her new action flick “The Mother.” “It’s amazing to be able to do a role like this at this time in my life,” she told host Hoda Kotb. Lopez also explained her fitness routine for the film, which included fight training and learning and use a sniper rifle.

Directed by Niki Caro, “The Mother” premieres on Netflix on May 12. Lopez stars as an ex-assassin who comes out of retirement to rescue her estranged daughter. Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael García Bernal will also appear in the action drama. Caro previously helmed the live-action version of Disney’s “Mulan,” which came out in 2020.

WWD gets an inside look at The Met’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, exhibit

Walking Through The Met’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty Exhibit

