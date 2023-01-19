Jennifer Lopez Holds Court in Sparkling Sheer Valentino Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez brought the glam to the “Shotgun Wedding” movie premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For her standout movie premiere, Lopez looked to Valentino, wearing a dazzling gown from the fashion house’s winter 2022 couture collection.

Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” on Jan. 18 in Hollywood. Getty Images

The details of Lopez’s gown included a sheer-flesh toned base with a mock neckline and a cape-like attachment on her shoulders. The gown was adorned all over in shimmering sequin like embellishments, allowing her to sparkle along the red carpet. Underneath the gown’s sheer overlay was a nude colored slip like bodysuit donned with a vibrant yellow ribbon belt. For her sparkling outfit, she worked with stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” on Jan. 18 in Hollywood. Getty Images

Lopez’s accessories included a boxy Tyler Ellis Perry Clutch in Limoncello Crushed Velvet, which matched her belt. To add another standout touch of glam, Lopez slipped into pair of ultra-high silver glitter platform heels.

Lopez sleeked her brown highlighted tresses back into a regal updo and opted for a smokey makeup look with an intense dark eye shadow and a peachy glossy lip.

Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” on Jan. 18 in Hollywood. Getty Images

The actress is counting her press tour for the upcoming film, never missing a moment to showcase her signature sense of style. Lopez appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where she took a more minimal, hyper-feminine approach with a dainty pastel pink Giambattista Valli dress. The dress had a criss-cross neckline and a plunging bra like bodice adorned with chic ruffle detailing all over its hems and borders. It was decorated in the centerwith a bow. For accessories, she wore a pair of stark white platform mary jane shoes and an oversize pink ring.

While on the show, the renowned entertainer talked to Kimmel about her initial Vegas wedding, recently tying the knot with fellow actor Ben Affleck.

“We were planning to get married in August, in Savannah [Georgia], that was like ‘OK, the family’s going to be there; everybody is going to be there’ and it was so stressful. Twenty years ago, we were supposed to get married and it all kind of feel apart back then. This time, I still had a little PTSD,” the actress recalled to Kimmel. “I just felt like the wedding was so stressful and one day Ben just says: “F-it let’s just go to Vegas and get married.”

Along with Lopez, the comedy film’s cast includes Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Coolidge. Set in a tropical getaway, Lopez and Duhamel star as a couple that is on the brink of having their wedding, when all of a sudden disaster strikes when their entire wedding party is taken hostage.

“Shotgun Wedding” will be released Jan. 27 on Amazon Prime Video.