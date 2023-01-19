×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Why Sunnei Is Tweaking Its Business Model

Jennifer Lopez Holds Court in Sparkling Sheer Valentino Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

The actress stars in the film, releasing Jan. 27 on Amazon Prime Video, alongside Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Coolidge.

Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" on Jan. 18 in Hollywood.
Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" on Jan. 18 in Hollywood. Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez brought the glam to the “Shotgun Wedding” movie premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For her standout movie premiere, Lopez looked to Valentino, wearing a dazzling gown from the fashion house’s winter 2022 couture collection.

Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" on Jan. 18 in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” on Jan. 18 in Hollywood.

Getty Images

The details of Lopez’s gown included a sheer-flesh toned base with a mock neckline and a cape-like attachment on her shoulders. The gown was adorned all over in shimmering sequin like embellishments, allowing her to sparkle along the red carpet. Underneath the gown’s sheer overlay was a nude colored slip like bodysuit donned with a vibrant yellow ribbon belt. For her sparkling outfit, she worked with stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Related Galleries

Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" on Jan. 18 in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” on Jan. 18 in Hollywood.

Getty Images

Lopez’s accessories included a boxy Tyler Ellis Perry Clutch in Limoncello Crushed Velvet, which matched her belt. To add another standout touch of glam, Lopez slipped into pair of ultra-high silver glitter platform heels.

Lopez sleeked her brown highlighted tresses back into a regal updo and opted for a smokey makeup look with an intense dark eye shadow and a peachy glossy lip.

Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" on Jan. 18 in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” on Jan. 18 in Hollywood.

Getty Images

The actress is counting her press tour for the upcoming film, never missing a moment to showcase her signature sense of style. Lopez appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where she took a more minimal, hyper-feminine approach with a dainty pastel pink Giambattista Valli dress. The dress had a criss-cross neckline and a plunging bra like bodice adorned with chic ruffle detailing all over its hems and borders. It was decorated in the centerwith a bow. For accessories, she wore a pair of stark white platform mary jane shoes and an oversize pink ring.

While on the show, the renowned entertainer talked to Kimmel about her initial Vegas wedding, recently tying the knot with fellow actor Ben Affleck.

“We were planning to get married in August, in Savannah [Georgia], that was like ‘OK, the family’s going to be there; everybody is going to be there’ and it was so stressful. Twenty years ago, we were supposed to get married and it all kind of feel apart back then. This time, I still had a little PTSD,” the actress recalled to Kimmel. “I just felt like the wedding was so stressful and one day Ben just says: “F-it let’s just go to Vegas and get married.”

Along with Lopez, the comedy film’s cast includes Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Coolidge. Set in a tropical getaway, Lopez and Duhamel star as a couple that is on the brink of having their wedding, when all of a sudden disaster strikes when their entire wedding party is taken hostage.

“Shotgun Wedding” will be released Jan. 27 on Amazon Prime Video.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Sheer Dress at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad