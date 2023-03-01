Jessica Alba Goes Classic in Wraparound Minidress and Velvet Gloves for Balmain’s Fall 2023 Paris Show

Jessica Alba went for a polished look at the Balmain runway show on Wednesday in Paris, wearing a black wraparound minidress with a plunging neckline, puffed shoulders and a long attachment on the skirt.

She paired her soft look with matching gloves, tights, pointed-toe heels with a shimmering diamond-patterned embellishment and a black embossed top-handle bag. Alba attended the show among a slew of other A-list stars, including Jourdan Dunn, Camille Razat and Ashley Graham.

Jessica Alba at the Balmain fall Winter 2023 runway show on March 1 in Paris. Corbis via Getty Images

Alba, who is known for her roles in the 2003 movie “Honey” and starring as Susan Storm in the 2005 film “Fantastic Four,” has been making her mark in the business industry.

The entrepreneur — named one of WWD, FN and Beauty Inc’s 50 Women in Power for 2022 — cofounded the brand “The Honest Company” in 2012 and has since taken the company public. The brand offers clean baby products, makeup, skin care and wellness supplements.

In 2022, to the Golden Heart Awards, Alba received The Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy. To the event, she dazzled in a black gown held together with an oversize pin. She accessorized the toga-inspired ensemble with a bracelet cuff and a standout gold clutch. From 2019 to 2020, Alba starred alongside Gabrielle Union in “L.A.’s Finest,” as Nancy McKenna, a working mom and detective. The series, which ran for two seasons, was a spin-off of the “Bad Boy” franchise.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December.