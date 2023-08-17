Jessica Alba Goes Regal in Purple Velvet Minidress to Promote ‘Honest Renovations’ on ‘Good Morning America’

Jessica Alba arrived at the ABC studios in New York City on Wednesday for the press circuit for her new television show “Honest Renovations.” The actress stopped by the “Good Morning America” with her best friend and cohost Lizzy Mathis, coordinating in purple.

Alba wore a purple minidress that featured a velvet panel with a matching oversize blazer. She paired the dress with black ankle-strap glittering platform heels and accessorized the look with black tights.

Jessica Alba GC Images

Mathis coordinated with Alba in a short-sleeve light purple midi dress with a dark purple top-handle bag and white pointy-toe pumps.

Lizzy Mathis and Jessica Alba GC Images

Alba’s head-turning TV look comes fresh off the heels of a colorful summer look she wore on Wednesday while doing a press junket for “Honest Renovations.” The actress was seen in an off-the-shoulder orange wrap top and wrap high-waisted skirt from Altuzarra.

Jessica Alba GC Images

The star coordinated the dress with orange pointy-toe pumps from Manolo Blahnik and completed the look with a blood-orange Fendi bag.

To create her looks for the promotional circuit of her new TV series, Alba worked with stylist Erin Walsh, who also works with Anne Hathaway, Selena Gomez and Ashley Park.

“Honest Renovations” will find families with kids whose homes don’t meet their needs as Alba and Mathis surprise them with renovations that take their cluttered homes to an upgraded level fit for their families. The duo plans on exploring the more challenging sides of parenting, all while enjoying heartwarming and hilarious moments with the families.

The series will premiere on Roku on Friday. The first season consists of six episodes.

Alba has three kids with her husband, Cash Warren, including Honor Marie, born in 2008, Haven Garner, born in 2011, and Hayes, born in 2017. Mathis also has three children with her husband, Isa Rahman, and is the founder of The Cool Mom Co., a platform that acts as a curated guide for women and mothers with topics ranging from style to food.

Alba has been busy with her other business ventures outside of television. In September, her lifestyle company, The Honest Co., launched in China.