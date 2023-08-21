Jessica Alba Means Business in Fiery-red Suit at Fearless Venture Capital Summit in Atlanta

Jessica Alba spoke candidly about becoming a businesswoman at the Fearless Venture Capital Summit on Friday in Atlanta. The actress and Honest Company founder chatted with Arian Simone, cofounder of Fearless Fund, a venture capital fund that invests in businesses owned by women of color.

For the occasion, Alba opted for a red double-breasted suit with skinny tailored trousers. She complemented her fiery ensemble with white accessories including slingback pumps and an embellished leather mini tote. Alba added large gold hoops and layered necklaces.

Jessica Alba at the Fearless Venture Capital Summit on Aug. 18 in Atlanta. Getty Images

Alba wore her brunette tresses in a wavy lob with highlights, while her makeup consisted of brown eyeshadow and a glossy lip.

The actress was dressed by her longtime stylist Erin Walsh, who also counts Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway and “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park as clients.

During the summit, Alba spoke about the challenges of being a woman of color in business. “When you threaten the status quo or the establishment, they’re going to try and take you down,” she said. “You have to expect the haters and that’s almost how you know when you’re doing it right. Instead of it being the thing that keeps you from fulfilling your goals, let it be a lesson and be the fire that keeps you going.”

Jessica Alba at the Fearless Venture Capital Summit on Aug. 18 in Atlanta. Getty Images

Alba founded The Honest Company in 2011. The eco-friendly e-tailer started out by selling baby and personal care products like diapers and laundry detergent, though Alba’s company has since expanded into the beauty space, most recently launching all-natural makeup products including blush, lipstick and mascara.