Jessica Alba Sports Stripes in Silvia Tcherassi Dress at the 2023 French Open

Jessica Alba attended the women’s singles final at the French Open on Saturday in Paris. Poland’s Iga Świątek beat Karolína Muchová of Czechia, winning the annual tennis tournament for a third time.

For the occasion, Alba wore a pinstripe midi dress by Silvia Tcherassi. The navy and white frock featured a knot detail at the bodice, as well as a polka dot design along the skirt.

The actress and entrepreneur accessorized her ensemble with large gold hoops, oversized Celine sunglasses and white platform sneakers. She also added on a navy crocodile bucket bag.

Jessica Alba attends the 2023 French Open on June 10 in Paris. WireImage

Alba’s wavy brown hair was tinted with subtle highlights. Her makeup consisted of a bold red lip and rosy blush.

At the event, Alba was accompanied by her eldest daughter, Honor Warren. She opted for a pastel yellow poplin set, which included a bralette, boxer shorts and a button-up. Alba has two other children, Haven and Hayes, with her husband Cash Warren. Alba and Warren have been married since 2008.

Jessica Alba and Honor Warren attend the 2023 French Open on June 10 in Paris. Corbis via Getty Images

Alba wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance at this year’s French Open. Last week, Natalie Portman stopped by to catch Świątek’s match against American Coco Gauff.

Other stars at the 2023 tournament included Mike Tyson, Michael Keaton and Jake Gyllenhaal.