×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

David C. Farrell, Retail Giant, Fierce Competitor, Dies at 89

Beauty

Inside the Dallas Beauty Boom

Fashion

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2024

Jessica Alba Sports Stripes in Silvia Tcherassi Dress at the 2023 French Open

The actress was accompanied by her eldest daughter, Honor Warren.

Jessica Alba attends the 2023 French Open on June 10 in Paris.
Jessica Alba attends the 2023 French Open on June 10 in Paris. Corbis via Getty Images

Jessica Alba attended the women’s singles final at the French Open on Saturday in Paris. Poland’s Iga Świątek beat Karolína Muchová of Czechia, winning the annual tennis tournament for a third time.

For the occasion, Alba wore a pinstripe midi dress by Silvia Tcherassi. The navy and white frock featured a knot detail at the bodice, as well as a polka dot design along the skirt.

The actress and entrepreneur accessorized her ensemble with large gold hoops, oversized Celine sunglasses and white platform sneakers. She also added on a navy crocodile bucket bag.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 10: Jessica Alba attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage)
Jessica Alba attends the 2023 French Open on June 10 in Paris. WireImage

Alba’s wavy brown hair was tinted with subtle highlights. Her makeup consisted of a bold red lip and rosy blush.

Related Galleries

At the event, Alba was accompanied by her eldest daughter, Honor Warren. She opted for a pastel yellow poplin set, which included a bralette, boxer shorts and a button-up. Alba has two other children, Haven and Hayes, with her husband Cash Warren. Alba and Warren have been married since 2008.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 10: Jessica Alba and Honor Marie Warren attend the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 10, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Jessica Alba and Honor Warren attend the 2023 French Open on June 10 in Paris. Corbis via Getty Images

Alba wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance at this year’s French Open. Last week, Natalie Portman stopped by to catch Świątek’s match against American Coco Gauff.

Other stars at the 2023 tournament included Mike Tyson, Michael Keaton and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jessica Alba in Pinstripe Silvia Tcherassi Dress at 2023 French Open

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad