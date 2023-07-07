Jessica Alba Brings Suit Vest Trend to Wimbledon 2023 Day Four

Jessica Alba attended Day Four of Wimbledon 2023 on Thursday in London, visiting the Evian VIP suite, in a double-breasted beige vest with matching tailored trousers. She topped off the look with white sandals for a summer effect.

Jessica Alba poses in the Evian VIP Suite on Day Four of Wimbledon on July 6 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi

The tailored vest trend is a popular one this summer. Celebrities like Elle Fanning and Margot Robbie were seen embracing the style recently.

Alba was joined at the event by her children. She described the occasion on Instagram as their family summer vacation. The actress is married to film producer Cash Warren, whom she met while she filmed the 2004 movie “Fantastic Four.”

In her Instagram caption, the actress also thanked Evian for their VIP suite access and also gave a shout-out to tennis player Katie Boulter, whose match she watched. Boulter has been having a successful time at Wimbledon, reaching the third round. The player, who currently ranks as Britain women’s number-one tennis player, is considered one of Britain’s biggest rising tennis stars.

Alba is a known tennis aficionado. In March, the actress attended the French Open wearing a pin-striped midi dress by Silvia Tcherassi. The navy and white dress featured a knot detail at the bodice and a polka dot design along the skirt. She accessorized her ensemble with large gold hoops, oversize Celine sunglasses and a navy crocodile bucket bag.

The latter half of 2022 was a busy time for the actress and entrepreneur. In September, her lifestyle and beauty company The Honest Co. entered the Chinese market.

“Beauty enthusiasts in China are seeking out effective, clean beauty formulations and are eager to integrate them into their daily routines, so it’s a natural home for Honest Beauty,” said Nick Vlahos, chief executive officer of Honest, to WWD. “We believe that this new partnership will set the foundation for our future global expansion.”