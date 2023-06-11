Jessica Chastain Lights Up The 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet in Sunshine Yellow Gucci Dress

Jessica Chastain attended the Tony Awards on Sunday in New York City.

The actress wore a strapless sunshine yellow gown by Gucci, which featured intricate pleats and a floor-length cape. Chastain added on a large pendant necklace, also by the Italian label.

Jessica Chastain attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Steve Eichner for WWD

Stylist Elizabeth Stewart curated Chastain’s look for the evening. Stewart is also known for dressing stars like Amanda Seyfried, Rebel Wilson and Cate Blanchett.

Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle gave Chastain a peachy pink smokey eye along with matching lipstick and blush. The actress’ auburn tresses were styled in a slick ponytail, courtesy of hairdresser Renato Campora.

Jessica Chastain attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Steve Eichner for WWD

Chastain played the starring role of Nora Helmer in Jamie Lloyd’s Broadway revival of Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House.” She’s up for a Tony in the Best Actress in a Play category.

The Tony Awards have celebrated theater excellence since 1947. Held in New York, the annual ceremony honors the best plays and musicals of the year, including the stars and crew who bring them to life. The 76th annual Tonys occur on June 11 at the United Palace, with Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose taking on hosting duties for a second time. The evening’s top nominees include “Some Like It Hot,” “& Juliet” and “Shucked.”