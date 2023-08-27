Jessica Chastain Goes Monochrome in Black Maxi Dress and Trench While Attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Mexico City

Jessica Chastain confirmed her status as a Swiftie on Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico. The Oscar-winning actress attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, getting invited backstage to meet the pop singer.

“Spamming u w really good Taylor Swift Eras Tour content,” Chastain wrote on Instagram. The actress posted a carousel featuring videos of Swift performing her hits “You Belong With Me,” “Shake It Off” and “Cornelia Street” at the concert.

Chastain kept it classic in an all black ensemble consisting of a maxi dress and trench coat.

Swift is currently traveling the world as part of her Eras Tour, which initially began in March. The pop star is now headed to Argentina, Japan, Brazil and Australia following a series of dates in the United States.

Swift’s latest tour is expected to gross over $1 billion in 2024, meaning that it could become the bestselling tour of all time, smashing records previously set by Elton John, U2 and Ed Sheeran.

Chastain is hardly Swift’s only celebrity fan. Several stars including Emma Stone, Laura Dern and Adam Sandler have attended various Eras Tour dates.

Chastain currently has two upcoming films in the works. The first is “Mothers’ Instinct,” which is based on a 2018 Belgian film. Chastain costars with fellow Oscar winner Anne Hathaway in the period drama. Chastain is also slated to appear in “Memory,” out in September. Directed by Michael Franco, the film will debut at the Venice International Film Festival next month.

“The Savant,” a new television show featuring Chastain, has paused production amid the Writer’s and Screen Actors Guild strikes. The actress has showed her support for the latter union, having attended a protest in New York City in July.

“There are many members of SAG/AFTRA who are fighting to make a living wage,” Chastain wrote on Instagram. “87% of my union doesn’t make the 26k a year in order to receive health insurance. It is our responsibility to stand alongside them. We are united and we demand fair contracts.”