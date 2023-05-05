Jessica Chastain Suits Up in Michael Kors Collection for Tony Awards 2023 Nominees Announcement

Jessica Chastain attended the 2023 Tony Nominees announcement in New York City on Thursday, embracing power dressing for the occasion.

Chastain wore a taupe Georgina double crepe sablé blazer with matching Haylee trousers and a Bette mélange cashmere tank, all from Michael Kors Collection.

Jessica Chastain attends the 76th annual Tony Award Meet the Nominees press event on May 4 in New York City. Getty Images

Chastain’s look was from Michael Kors Collection’s fall 2023 line. WWD characterized the collection as “timeless clothes to cherish, to style and to wear.”

Jessica Chastain attends the 76th annual Tony Award Meet the Nominees press event on May 4 in New York City. RCF / MEGA

At this year’s 2023 Tony nominees announcement, Chastain received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role in “A Doll’s House.” The show also received a nomination for Best Revival of a Play.

Chastain won the Academy Award for Best Leading Actress in 2022 for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” where she played the title character in the biopic about the famed televangelist. If she wins the Tony Award this year, that would put her an Emmy Award away from the triple crown of acting awards.

Jessica Chastain attends the 76th annual Tony Award Meet the Nominees press event on May 4 in New York City. RCF / MEGA

On Monday, the award-winning actress graced the Met Gala red carpet in Gucci sunglasses, a platinum blond wig and a custom black strapless Gucci gown with black tulle gloves. Chastain was channeling Karl Lagerfeld himself, wearing a nearly white wig reminiscent of his signature white hair in his later years, with Lagerfeld-inspired sunglasses to match.

Chastain, who rarely wears sunglasses for red carpet appearances, sparked search interest for the Gucci shades, notably because unlike many of the custom Met Gala items, they were for sale.

In October, Chastain became a campaign star for Gucci for the brand’s 25H watch. In March 2022, the actress also wore Gucci when she received her Oscar for Best Leading Actress.

The 25H watch campaign was conceived by Gucci’s former creative director Alessandro Michele. The designer left the fashion house a month later, after his seven-year tenure at the creative helm of the brand.