Jessica Chastain Brightens the Red Carpet in Fuchsia Zuhair Murad Gown at SAG Awards 2023

Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, taking a bright and colorful approach to awards season dressing.

The actress donned a fuchsia ball gown with asymmetrical shoulder detail and a ruffle accent on the skirt by Zuhair Murad. She accessorized the dress with Gucci high jewelry, including statement earrings and a ring.

Jessica Chastain at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Chastain’s relationship with Gucci saw the actress front the brand’s watch campaign last October. For the campaign, Chastain donned the 25H watch.

To create her look for this year’s SAG Awards, Chastain worked with her go-to stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart also works with Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried and Cate Blanchett.

Jessica Chastain at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For makeup, Chastain went for a ruby lip, light blush, eye-popping mascara and wingtip eyeliner. For hair, she had it done in a sleek, straightened style.

Chastain is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for “George & Tammy.” In the Showtime miniseries, Chastain plays country music legend Tammy Wynette. The series focuses on Wynette’s turbulent relationship with her husband, fellow country music star George Jones.

In addition to her role in “George & Tammy,” Chastain is also currently starring in the Broadway play “A Doll’s House” for a limited engagement.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.