Jessica Chastain Brightens the Red Carpet in Fuchsia Zuhair Murad Gown at SAG Awards 2023

The actress is nominated at this year's ceremony for her role as Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy."

Michelle Williams in Dior Haute Couture
Michelle Yeoh
Viola Davis in Valentino
Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent
View ALL 75 Photos

Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, taking a bright and colorful approach to awards season dressing.

The actress donned a fuchsia ball gown with asymmetrical shoulder detail and a ruffle accent on the skirt by Zuhair Murad. She accessorized the dress with Gucci high jewelry, including statement earrings and a ring.

Jessica Chastain at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Chastain’s relationship with Gucci saw the actress front the brand’s watch campaign last October. For the campaign, Chastain donned the 25H watch.

To create her look for this year’s SAG Awards, Chastain worked with her go-to stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart also works with Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried and Cate Blanchett.

Jessica Chastain at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For makeup, Chastain went for a ruby lip, light blush, eye-popping mascara and wingtip eyeliner. For hair, she had it done in a sleek, straightened style.

Chastain is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for “George & Tammy.” In the Showtime miniseries, Chastain plays country music legend Tammy Wynette. The series focuses on Wynette’s turbulent relationship with her husband, fellow country music star George Jones.

In addition to her role in “George & Tammy,” Chastain is also currently starring in the Broadway play “A Doll’s House” for a limited engagement.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

