Jessica Chastain Channels ’60s Suiting in Layered Businesswear at ‘George & Tammy’ FYC Emmy Event

The actress, who starred in the Showtime series, just received her very first Tony Award nomination.

Jessica Chastain at Showtime's "George & Tammy" Emmy FYC event on May 15 in Los Angeles.
Jessica Chastain at Showtime's "George & Tammy" Emmy FYC event on May 15 in Los Angeles.

Jessica Chastain donned a formal officewear look to the “George & Tammy” Emmy FYC event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Chastain paired a lilac blouse with slightly sheer details with a chocolate burgundy power suit. The color of her suit channeled the late ’60s-inspiration from the setting of “George & Tammy.”

Jessica Chastain at Showtime's "George & Tammy" Emmy FYC event on May 15 in Los Angeles.
Jessica Chastain at Showtime's "George & Tammy" Emmy FYC event on May 15 in Los Angeles.

Chastain usually works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, whose clientele includes Viola Davis, Elizabeth Olsen and Amanda Seyfried.

Jessica Chastain at Showtime's "George & Tammy" Emmy FYC event on May 15 in Los Angeles.
Jessica Chastain at Showtime's "George & Tammy" Emmy FYC event on May 15 in Los Angeles.

At the event, the actress was joined by the crew behind the limited series, including production designer Jonah Markowitz, costume designer Mitchell Travers and music producer/supervisor Rachael Moore.

The mini series saw Chastain and Michael Shannon portray iconic country music couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones, showcasing the pair’s often intense romance and complicated relationship.

(L-R) Rachael Moore, Jessica Chastain, Mitchell Travers and Jonah Markowitz at Showtime's "George & Tammy" Emmy FYC event on May 15 in Los Angeles.
From left: Rachael Moore, Jessica Chastain, Mitchell Travers and Jonah Markowitz at Showtime's "George & Tammy" Emmy FYC event on May 15 in Los Angeles.

Chastain has since made further foray’s into theatre, starring in the Broadway play “A Dolls House,” which earned her a Tony Award nomination in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. The critically acclaimed production follows Torvald and Nora, a married couple in the 19th century as they explore gender roles, economics and love.

Gearing up to present at the 2023 Tony Awards in June, Chastain embraced a glamorous black ensemble at the Met Gala on May 1. Taking inspiration from famed late designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose work was the theme of the event, Chastain wore all-black Gucci ensemble with black tulle gown, rectangular-frame sunglasses, sheer opera gloves and a platinum blonde wig.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

