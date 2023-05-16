Jessica Chastain Channels ’60s Suiting in Layered Businesswear at ‘George & Tammy’ FYC Emmy Event

Jessica Chastain donned a formal officewear look to the “George & Tammy” Emmy FYC event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Chastain paired a lilac blouse with slightly sheer details with a chocolate burgundy power suit. The color of her suit channeled the late ’60s-inspiration from the setting of “George & Tammy.”

Jessica Chastain at Showtime’s “George & Tammy” Emmy FYC event on May 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Chastain usually works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, whose clientele includes Viola Davis, Elizabeth Olsen and Amanda Seyfried.

Jessica Chastain at Showtime’s “George & Tammy” Emmy FYC event on May 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

At the event, the actress was joined by the crew behind the limited series, including production designer Jonah Markowitz, costume designer Mitchell Travers and music producer/supervisor Rachael Moore.

The mini series saw Chastain and Michael Shannon portray iconic country music couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones, showcasing the pair’s often intense romance and complicated relationship.

From left: Rachael Moore, Jessica Chastain, Mitchell Travers and Jonah Markowitz at Showtime’s “George & Tammy” Emmy FYC event on May 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Chastain has since made further foray’s into theatre, starring in the Broadway play “A Dolls House,” which earned her a Tony Award nomination in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. The critically acclaimed production follows Torvald and Nora, a married couple in the 19th century as they explore gender roles, economics and love.

Gearing up to present at the 2023 Tony Awards in June, Chastain embraced a glamorous black ensemble at the Met Gala on May 1. Taking inspiration from famed late designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose work was the theme of the event, Chastain wore all-black Gucci ensemble with black tulle gown, rectangular-frame sunglasses, sheer opera gloves and a platinum blonde wig.