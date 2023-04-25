×
Jessica Chastain Brings Whimsical Glamour in Multicolored Zuhair Murad Dress to Chaplin Award Gala 2023

At the event, Chastain presented Viola Davis with the Chaplin Award.

Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala on April 24 in New York City.
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
Zuhair Murad Couture Fall 2022
Jessica Chastain took a whimsical approach to gala dressing at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis on Monday in New York.

Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala on April 24 in New York City.
Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala. Getty Images for FLC

The actress looked to Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 couture collection, wearing a black multicolored beaded tulle gown with cross straps. The ensemble, which also had a crisscross detail around her neckline, mirrored a mosaic tile, with beaded leaves, stars and eyes.

Regarding the collection, WWD reported “esoteric symbolism provided rich opportunity for Zuhair Murad to play with his love for embellishment.”

Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala on April 24 in New York City.
Jessica Chastain Getty Images for FLC

The actress worked with stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who also outfitted Davis for the event. Meryl Streep and Davis’ husband Julius Tennon were some of the other attendees at the gala.

Chastain presented Davis with the Chaplin Award for her decades-long career as an actress.

(L-R) Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala on April 24 in New York City.
(L-R) Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala. Getty Images for FLC

“So happy to spend my day off celebrating the icon @violadavis congrats on your Chaplin Award! I’m so proud to be part of your night where you were acknowledged for the impact you’ve had on this industry. Love you” Chastain captioned an Instagram post about the gala on Tuesday.

Chastain herself is a decorated actress. She won an Academy Award for best actress at the 2022 Oscars for her role in the film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” To the coveted award show in March, she arrived in a purple-tulle halter-neck gown with a gradient bronze by Gucci. She is currently starring in the Broadway play “A Doll’s House” for a limited engagement until June 10.

