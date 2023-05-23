A Closer Look at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Jewelry

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet is 60-plus feet long and features 24 stairs that guests must walk up. It is one of the most notable red carpets all year, with international talent from actors, directors and screenwriters all descending upon Cannes, France, to debut new films.

While the gowns are typically the shining moment for red carpets, the Cannes Film Festival 2023 has been a spectacular time for jewelry brands, ranging from Chopard to Messika. The stars of Cannes aren’t stepping out without their diamonds.

WWD takes a closer look at some of the standout jewelry moments from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet so far.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell Getty Images

Naomi Campbell was sparkling through and through at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in a sequin dress complemented with a shining set of Chopard diamond jewelry, including chandelier earrings, a statement ring and two cuff bracelets.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman attends the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images

Uma Thurman celebrated the opening ceremony of Cannes bedazzled in Chopard’s high jewelry collection, including a diamond cuff bracelet, a ruby bracelet, diamond and ruby earrings and an impressive ruby and diamond statement choker necklace.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning attends the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images

Elle Fanning joined the slate of celebrities at the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony at Cannes in a beaded sparkling gray and silver gown. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry, including the Tradition Perles de Diamants necklace in 18-karat white gold with diamonds, the Tradition Ruban bracelet in platinum with diamonds and the Indomptables de Cartier ring in 18-karat white gold with emeralds and diamonds.

Manu Rios at the presentation of the film “Strange Way of Life” during the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. Europa Press / MEGA

Manu Rios didn’t leave the ladies to have all the fun with jewelry at Cannes. The actor wore a Cartier diamond necklace as his sole accessory for an intricate minimalist black and white ensemble from Saint Laurent.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis arrives for the screening of the film “Kaibutsu (Monster)” in competition during the Cannes Film Festival May 17. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Viola Davis dazzled at the screening of “Monster” in diamond earrings from Chopard. Veterans from Natalie Portman to rising stars like Charles Melton have worn Chopard jewelry at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival on May 21. Getty Images

Gigi Hadid descended upon the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of “Firebrand.” Hadid was adorned in Messika diamond jewelry, including the Roaring Diamonds necklace and bracelet from the Paris es tune Fête collection, the Illusionnistes ear clip, the Glam’Azone ring, the Gloria double ring and a pink and yellow diamond stone Toi&Moi heart-shaped ring.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Michelle Yeoh graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of “Firebrand.” For the occasion, she wore Boucheron jewelry, including the Grosgrain necklace from the Contemplation High Jewelry collection set with aventurine glass, cacholon and diamonds on white gold, the Vendôme Liseré pendant earrings in white gold and black lacquer paved with diamonds, a Quatre Radiant Edition ear clip in white and yellow gold paved with diamonds, a Quatre Double White Edition ear clip paved with diamonds with white HyCeram on white gold and the Pierre Graphique ring from the Nature Triomphante High Jewelry collection set with a diamonds with black lacquer on white gold.