A Closer Look at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Jewelry

Celebrities have adorned themselves in brands ranging from Chopard to Messika at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Naomi Campbell attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Spanish actor and singer Manu Rios at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Red Carpet Monster. Cannes (France), May 17th, 2023 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: US actress Viola Davis arrives for the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) in competition during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 17, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Simona Tabasco attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
(L-R) Actors Manu Rios, Jason Fernandez, Jose Condessa and George Steane pose at the presentation of the film 'Strange Way of Life' at the Debussy Theater during the Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2023, Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (France). The medium-length film by the director from La Mancha was presented at Special Screenings at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Shot in Almeria, 'Strange Way of Life' takes us to the dawn of the twentieth century, where its protagonists Jake (Ethan Hawke) Silva (Pedro Pascal) old hitmen and childhood friends have a romantic relationship at a time when that love had no name and whose story will be frustrated as the plot develops. CINEMA. 17 May 2023 Pictured: Spanish actor Manu Ríos poses at the presentation of the film 'Strange Way of Life' at the Debussy Theater during the Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2023, Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (France). The medium-length film by the director from La Mancha was presented at the Special Screenings of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Filmed in Almeria, 'Strange Way of Life' takes us to the dawn of the twentieth century, where its protagonists Jake (Ethan Hawke) Silva (Pedro Pascal) old hitmen and childhood friends have a romantic relationship at a time when that love had no name and whose history will be frustrated as the plot develops. CINEMA;CINEMATOGRAPHY;CELEBRITIES Europa Press 05/17/2023. Photo credit: Europa Press / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA982893_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Cannes Film Festival red carpet is 60-plus feet long and features 24 stairs that guests must walk up. It is one of the most notable red carpets all year, with international talent from actors, directors and screenwriters all descending upon Cannes, France, to debut new films.

While the gowns are typically the shining moment for red carpets, the Cannes Film Festival 2023 has been a spectacular time for jewelry brands, ranging from Chopard to Messika. The stars of Cannes aren’t stepping out without their diamonds.

WWD takes a closer look at some of the standout jewelry moments from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet so far.

Naomi Campbell

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Naomi Campbell attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell Getty Images

Naomi Campbell was sparkling through and through at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in a sequin dress complemented with a shining set of Chopard diamond jewelry, including chandelier earrings, a statement ring and two cuff bracelets.

Uma Thurman

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Uma Thurman attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Uma Thurman attends the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images

Uma Thurman celebrated the opening ceremony of Cannes bedazzled in Chopard’s high jewelry collection, including a diamond cuff bracelet, a ruby bracelet, diamond and ruby earrings and an impressive ruby and diamond statement choker necklace.

Elle Fanning

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Elle Fanning attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elle Fanning attends the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images

Elle Fanning joined the slate of celebrities at the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony at Cannes in a beaded sparkling gray and silver gown. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry, including the Tradition Perles de Diamants necklace in 18-karat white gold with diamonds, the Tradition Ruban bracelet in platinum with diamonds and the Indomptables de Cartier ring in 18-karat white gold with emeralds and diamonds.

(L-R) Actors Manu Rios, Jason Fernandez, Jose Condessa and George Steane pose at the presentation of the film 'Strange Way of Life' at the Debussy Theater during the Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2023, Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (France). The medium-length film by the director from La Mancha was presented at Special Screenings at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Shot in Almeria, 'Strange Way of Life' takes us to the dawn of the twentieth century, where its protagonists Jake (Ethan Hawke) Silva (Pedro Pascal) old hitmen and childhood friends have a romantic relationship at a time when that love had no name and whose story will be frustrated as the plot develops. CINEMA. 17 May 2023 Pictured: Spanish actor Manu Ríos poses at the presentation of the film 'Strange Way of Life' at the Debussy Theater during the Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2023, Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (France). The medium-length film by the director from La Mancha was presented at the Special Screenings of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Filmed in Almeria, 'Strange Way of Life' takes us to the dawn of the twentieth century, where its protagonists Jake (Ethan Hawke) Silva (Pedro Pascal) old hitmen and childhood friends have a romantic relationship at a time when that love had no name and whose history will be frustrated as the plot develops. CINEMA;CINEMATOGRAPHY;CELEBRITIES Europa Press 05/17/2023. Photo credit: Europa Press / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA982893_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Manu Rios at the presentation of the film “Strange Way of Life” during the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. Europa Press / MEGA

Manu Rios didn’t leave the ladies to have all the fun with jewelry at Cannes. The actor wore a Cartier diamond necklace as his sole accessory for an intricate minimalist black and white ensemble from Saint Laurent.

Viola Davis

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: US actress Viola Davis arrives for the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) in competition during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 17, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Viola Davis arrives for the screening of the film “Kaibutsu (Monster)” in competition during the Cannes Film Festival May 17. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Viola Davis dazzled at the screening of “Monster” in diamond earrings from Chopard. Veterans from Natalie Portman to rising stars like Charles Melton have worn Chopard jewelry at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Gigi Hadid

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Gigi Hadid attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Gigi Hadid attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival on May 21. Getty Images

Gigi Hadid descended upon the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of “Firebrand.” Hadid was adorned in Messika diamond jewelry, including the Roaring Diamonds necklace and bracelet from the Paris es tune Fête collection, the Illusionnistes ear clip, the Glam’Azone ring, the Gloria double ring and a pink and yellow diamond stone Toi&Moi heart-shaped ring.

Michelle Yeoh

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Michelle Yeoh attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Michelle Yeoh attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Michelle Yeoh graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of “Firebrand.” For the occasion, she wore Boucheron jewelry, including the Grosgrain necklace from the Contemplation High Jewelry collection set with aventurine glass, cacholon and diamonds on white gold, the Vendôme Liseré pendant earrings in white gold and black lacquer paved with diamonds, a Quatre Radiant Edition ear clip in white and yellow gold paved with diamonds, a Quatre Double White Edition ear clip paved with diamonds with white HyCeram on white gold and the Pierre Graphique ring from the Nature Triomphante High Jewelry collection set with a diamonds with black lacquer on white gold.

