Jill Biden Gets Sporty in Adidas Jersey and Leggings for Major League Soccer Youth Clinic Event at the White House

The White House's South Lawn was transformed into a soccer field.

First Lady Jill Biden kept it casual on Monday while hosting a youth clinic in collaboration with Major League Soccer All-Stars in Washington, D.C. The first lady traded in her typically formal attire for an Adidas MLS All-Stars jersey, leggings and black leather sneakers during the White House event, which was held on the South Lawn.

Flanked by MLS Commissioner Don Garber and D.C. Parks and Recreation representative Nevaeh Burroughs, the first lady stepped up to the podium as she welcomed local children to the clinic. Biden’s accessories included aviator sunglasses, silver bracelets and a heart pendant necklace.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: U.S. first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks as she hosts a youth soccer clinic with MLS Commissioner Don Garber (R) and Nevaeh Burroughs, representative for DC Parks and Recreation, on the South Lawn of the White House on July 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, the clinic is part of Biden's "continued efforts to highlight how sports unites us, and supports and empowers young people." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Nevaeh Burroughs, First Lady Jill Biden and Don Garber in Washington, D.C. on July 17. Getty Images

“To our young athletes: I hope you enjoy this incredible experience,” Biden said. “I want to thank you for your dedication and commitment that you show to your families, your teams, your schools and your communities. Find your passions and follow your dreams.”

Guest coaches, including TikTok star Noah Beck, led players through warm-ups and exercises before they hit the field. MLS All-Stars including Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire FC), Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) joined in for a ceremonial first kick.

“For Major League Soccer, for our sport and the young players that are represented here, they are the next generation of soccer players in our country,” said Garber at the event. “This is a moment I’m sure all of you will remember forever.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Nevaeh Burroughs, a representative from DC Parks and Recreation, watche a scrimmage as she hosts a youth soccer clinic with Major League Soccer All-Star players on the South Lawn of the White House on July 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, the clinic is part of Biden's "continued efforts to highlight how sports unites us, and supports and empowers young people." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Nevaeh Burroughs, First Lady Jill Biden and Don Garber in Washington, D.C., on July 17. Getty Images

This fall, MLS will launch its youth program, which is designed to increase children’s access to the sport.

On Wednesday evening, the MLS All-Stars team will face off against the English soccer team Arsenal FC in a game held at D.C. United’s Audi Field. It followed Tuesday’s MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, where players from both teams showed off their volleys, passes and goal-scoring talents.

