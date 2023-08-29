×
Jill Biden Upcycles Pixelated Akris Dress to Celebrate Back to School Day With Joe Biden

The U.S. first lady and president visited a school to celebrate the start of the new school year.

First Lady Jill Biden joined her husband, President Joe Biden, for a school visit in Washington, D.C., on Monday, taking a colorful approach to style.

For the visit to Eliot-Hine Middle School, which marked the welcome back to school for this year’s students, the first lady wore a silk crepe tunic belted midi dress with a pixelated floral-inspired print from Akris. She paired the dress with classic black stiletto heels.

US President Joe Biden speaks with students as he and US First Lady Jill Biden welcome students back to school while visiting a classroom at Eliot-Hine Middle School in Washington, DC, on August 28, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden speaks with students as he and First Lady Jill Biden welcome students back to school while visiting a classroom AFP via Getty Images

Jill Biden’s Akris dress is one of the first lady’s favorites, as she’s worn it at past public engagements. The dress is from the brand’s resort 2023 collection. In January, she wore the dress to talk about women’s empowerment during a 48-hour visit to Mexico. In February, she also went viral on Twitter when she wore the frock for a visit to Namibia and many Twitter users compared the dress to the Minecraft game.

Meanwhile, President Biden kept it classic with a navy suit, a light blue shirt, a purple tie and black lace-up shoes.

The back-to-school visit was on par with the first lady’s longstanding work and commitment to education. She has a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware and continues to work as a professor while juggling her duties as first lady. The Biden administration has worked to address major topics in both K-12 education and college, including cyber security in K-12 schools, and the current student loan debt crisis.

