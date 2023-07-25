×
Jill Biden Goes Red in Schiaparelli and Brigitte Macron Contrasts in Nautical White Dress at Elysée Palace Meeting in Paris

The first lady of the United States and the first lady of France met on Tuesday.

Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill Biden at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
First lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden enter the Rose Garden of the White House for a ceremony honoring the 2009 Teacher of the Year in Washington, Tuesday, April 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jill Biden, the wife of Vice President Joe Biden, helps pack non-perishable food items along with first lady Michelle Obama, not in picture, congressional spouses and volunteers, at the Capital Area Food Bank, Wednesday, April 29, 2009, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, speaks at the opening of the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Washington, on Thursday, May 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
First lady of the United States Jill Biden and first lady of France Brigitte Macron arrived at the Elysée Palace in Paris on Tuesday, showcasing contrasting styles.

For their meeting, Biden wore a vibrant red Schiaparelli skirt suit with gold statement buttons, paired with black Dior slingback heels. Macron took a nautical approach to style, wearing a white dress with a navy-colored bust and navy accents at the waist. She completed with navy heels.

Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron KCS Presse / MEGA

Together, the two first ladies’ ensembles alluded to each of their countries’ respective flags, with both the United States and the French flags being red, white and blue.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: France's first lady Brigitte Macron (C) poses with US First Lady Jill Biden and her daughter Ashley Biden (R) as they meet at the Elysee Presidential Palace on July 25, 2023 in Paris, France. Jill Biden arrived in France where she will take part in a ceremony celebrating the return of the United States to UNESCO after an over half decade absence. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images)
Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron and Ashley Biden Corbis via Getty Images

Jill Biden visited France in honor of the United States rejoining the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The U.S. left the organization during the Trump administration. During the three-day trip, the first lady is being accompanied by her daughter, Ashley Biden.

Brigitte Macron KCS Presse / MEGA

Jill Biden’s choice to wear Schiaparelli and Dior was a strategic one, as both brands are based in Paris. Dior under creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has also become known for its strong feminist messaging.

During her visit to the Elysée Palace, Biden met with UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay. The first lady of the United States arrived in Paris on Monday wearing a citrine jacket and sheath dress from Lafayette 148, a New York-based brand.

