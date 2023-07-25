Jill Biden Goes Red in Schiaparelli and Brigitte Macron Contrasts in Nautical White Dress at Elysée Palace Meeting in Paris

First lady of the United States Jill Biden and first lady of France Brigitte Macron arrived at the Elysée Palace in Paris on Tuesday, showcasing contrasting styles.

For their meeting, Biden wore a vibrant red Schiaparelli skirt suit with gold statement buttons, paired with black Dior slingback heels. Macron took a nautical approach to style, wearing a white dress with a navy-colored bust and navy accents at the waist. She completed with navy heels.

Together, the two first ladies’ ensembles alluded to each of their countries’ respective flags, with both the United States and the French flags being red, white and blue.

Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron and Ashley Biden Corbis via Getty Images

Jill Biden visited France in honor of the United States rejoining the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The U.S. left the organization during the Trump administration. During the three-day trip, the first lady is being accompanied by her daughter, Ashley Biden.

Brigitte Macron KCS Presse / MEGA

Jill Biden’s choice to wear Schiaparelli and Dior was a strategic one, as both brands are based in Paris. Dior under creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has also become known for its strong feminist messaging.

During her visit to the Elysée Palace, Biden met with UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay. The first lady of the United States arrived in Paris on Monday wearing a citrine jacket and sheath dress from Lafayette 148, a New York-based brand.