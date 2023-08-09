Jill Biden Shines in Silk Chloé Dress During Event for Cybersecurity in Schools

First lady Jill Biden arrived in the East Room of the White House for the Biden-Harris administration’s event addressing cybersecurity in schools, showcasing her love of geometric patterns.

In honor of the event, also attended by homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and education secretary Miguel Cardona, the first lady wore a Chloé crêpe de chine midi dress with long sleeves woven from organically produced silk with a yellow, white and navy checkerboard print. She paired the dress with classic black pumps.

U.S education secretary Miguel Cardona, first lady Jill Biden , and U.S. homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. AFP via Getty Images

Biden’s dress was from Chloé’s fall 2023 collection, which was designed by creative director Gabriela Hearst. Inspired by Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi, Hearst channeled the artist’s motifs in her newest line using heart-shaped bodices, diamond patterns and puffer capes.

Chloé’s fall 2023 show marked one of Hearst’s final collections with the company. In July the brand officially announced Hearst would be stepping down from her post. Hearst first came to prominence in the fashion industry for her eponymous sustainable luxury label, and at Chloé she worked to increase the brand’s sustainability footprint. Hearst’s final collection for Chloé will debut on Sept. 28 during Paris Fashion Week for the spring 2024 season.

In a statement, Chloé president and chief executive officer Riccardo Bellini said Hearst “brought great energy and a dynamic creative vision to her role at Chloé, contributing to a period of significant progress for the business, and writing a powerful new chapter in the story of our maison.”

The White House’s cybersecurity event came on the heels of a formal announcement from the Biden-Harris administration regarding efforts to strengthen cybersecurity in America’s K-12 system. Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is proposing establishing a pilot program under the Universal Service Fund to provide $200 million over three years to strengthen cyber defenses in K-12 schools and libraries.