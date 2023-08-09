×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Tiny Stores Are Trending

Business

Adrienne Lazarus Named Madewell President

Accessories

Pandora Taps Ashley Park as Global Ambassador

Jill Biden Shines in Silk Chloé Dress During Event for Cybersecurity in Schools

The Biden-Harris administration is launching efforts to strengthen cybersecurity in America's K-12 schools.

US first lady Jill Biden speaks during an event about cyber security in schools in the East Room of the White House August 8, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
U.S. first lady Jill Biden speaks during an event about cybersecurity in schools in the East Room of the White House Tuesday in Washington, DC. AFP via Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden arrived in the East Room of the White House for the Biden-Harris administration’s event addressing cybersecurity in schools, showcasing her love of geometric patterns.

In honor of the event, also attended by homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and education secretary Miguel Cardona, the first lady wore a Chloé crêpe de chine midi dress with long sleeves woven from organically produced silk with a yellow, white and navy checkerboard print. She paired the dress with classic black pumps.

(L-R) US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, US First Lady Jill Biden, and US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas arrive for a back-to-school K-12 Cybersecurity Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 8, 2023. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
U.S education secretary Miguel Cardona, first lady Jill Biden, and U.S. homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. AFP via Getty Images

Biden’s dress was from Chloé’s fall 2023 collection, which was designed by creative director Gabriela Hearst. Inspired by Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi, Hearst channeled the artist’s motifs in her newest line using heart-shaped bodices, diamond patterns and puffer capes.

Chloé’s fall 2023 show marked one of Hearst’s final collections with the company. In July the brand officially announced Hearst would be stepping down from her post. Hearst first came to prominence in the fashion industry for her eponymous sustainable luxury label, and at Chloé she worked to increase the brand’s sustainability footprint. Hearst’s final collection for Chloé will debut on Sept. 28 during Paris Fashion Week for the spring 2024 season.

Related Articles

In a statement, Chloé president and chief executive officer Riccardo Bellini said Hearst “brought great energy and a dynamic creative vision to her role at Chloé, contributing to a period of significant progress for the business, and writing a powerful new chapter in the story of our maison.”

The White House’s cybersecurity event came on the heels of a formal announcement from the Biden-Harris administration regarding efforts to strengthen cybersecurity in America’s K-12 system. Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is proposing establishing a pilot program under the Universal Service Fund to provide $200 million over three years to strengthen cyber defenses in K-12 schools and libraries.

Jill Biden Wears Chloé to White House Cybersecurity Event

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad