First Lady Jill Biden Celebrates Jewish Heritage Month in Blue Midi Dress

First Lady Jill Biden arrived at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate Jewish Heritage Month, taking a minimalist but colorful approach to diplomatic dressing.

In honor of the White House’s celebration, the first lady wore a baby blue dress with sleeves that hit just above the elbow. In classic first-lady style, Biden sported pearls, including a pearl bracelet and statement pearl earrings. Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, accompanied Biden to the event.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks during a celebration marking Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House on May 16 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

May was chosen as Jewish Heritage Month because of the 350th-anniversary celebration of Jews in America, marking the Jewish arrival in New Amsterdam. New Amsterdam was a 17th-century Dutch settlement established at the Southern tip of Manhattan.

(L to R) Composer Jason Robert Brown and singers Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt listen to first lady Jill Biden speak during a celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 16. AFP via Getty Images

Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, who are starring in “Parade” on Broadway, helped mark the celebration with performances as part of the program for the event. Platt and Diamond received Tony Award nominations this year for the show, with Platt nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical and Diamond nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, respectfully.

President Biden, who arrived late to the event due to debt ceiling negotiations, told the crowd it was important to him to guard against the rise of “antisemitic bile” in the world and in the U.S.