First Lady Jill Biden Celebrates Jewish Heritage Month in Blue Midi Dress

The White House held a celebration for Jewish Heritage month to focus on the Biden administration's efforts to combat antisemitism.

Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill Biden at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
First lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden enter the Rose Garden of the White House for a ceremony honoring the 2009 Teacher of the Year in Washington, Tuesday, April 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jill Biden, the wife of Vice President Joe Biden, helps pack non-perishable food items along with first lady Michelle Obama, not in picture, congressional spouses and volunteers, at the Capital Area Food Bank, Wednesday, April 29, 2009, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, speaks at the opening of the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Washington, on Thursday, May 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
First Lady Jill Biden arrived at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate Jewish Heritage Month, taking a minimalist but colorful approach to diplomatic dressing.

In honor of the White House’s celebration, the first lady wore a baby blue dress with sleeves that hit just above the elbow. In classic first-lady style, Biden sported pearls, including a pearl bracelet and statement pearl earrings. Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, accompanied Biden to the event.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks during a celebration marking Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House on May 16 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

May was chosen as Jewish Heritage Month because of the 350th-anniversary celebration of Jews in America, marking the Jewish arrival in New Amsterdam. New Amsterdam was a 17th-century Dutch settlement established at the Southern tip of Manhattan.

(L to R) Composer Jason Robert Brown and singers Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt listen to first lady Jill Biden speak during a celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 16. AFP via Getty Images

Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, who are starring in “Parade” on Broadway, helped mark the celebration with performances as part of the program for the event. Platt and Diamond received Tony Award nominations this year for the show, with Platt nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical and Diamond nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, respectfully.

President Biden, who arrived late to the event due to debt ceiling negotiations, told the crowd it was important to him to guard against the rise of “antisemitic bile” in the world and in the U.S.

