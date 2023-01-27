Jill Biden Embraces Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress With Floral Motifs at White House Reception

Jill Biden rang in the Lunar New Year with a reception and celebration at the White House on Thursday, wearing a dress featuring the traditional holiday colors.

The first lady had on a red dress with a multicolored floral pattern, with yellow as one of the prominent colors. Biden’s dress was custom and designed by One/Of. The brand said in an Instagram post that it was “an honor and privilege to have the opportunity” for Biden to wear one of its designs.

Biden coordinated the look with classic black pumps, and accessorized with two gold bangles, a necklace and statement earrings.

Jill Biden speaks at a reception celebrating Lunar New Year in the East Room of the White House. Getty Images

President Biden wore a classic black suit, white shirt and black and red striped tie.

The event featured a dragon dance performance. President Biden said that the Lunar New Year celebration was the first one the White House ever held at this scale. The president was hesitant to continue with the ceremony considering two recent mass shootings that took place in Asian-American communities, but he was advised by California Congresswoman Judy Chu to continue with the event, he said.

During his speech, President Biden also acknowledged it was the Year of the Rabbit for many Asian cultures, but in Vietnam, it’s the year of the cat. He also applauded the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with its diverse cast featuring many Asian actors.

The film received the most nominations for this year’s Academy Awards, with 11 nods. Michelle Yeoh also became the first Asian actress to receive an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category. Earlier this month, Yeoh took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress — Musical or Comedy for the film.

