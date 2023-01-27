×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Confident on Chinese Recovery

Business

At Retail, Pink Slips Start to Surface

Business

Andrea Guerra Kicks Off New Prada Group Phase

Jill Biden Embraces Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress With Floral Motifs at White House Reception

The first lady and President Joe Biden rang in the Lunar New Year with a celebration and dragon dance performance at the White House.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: U.S. first Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive for a reception celebrating Lunar New Year in the East Room of the White House on January 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. During the reception, the president and Mrs. Biden acknowledged the recent shootings in the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in California and stressed their hopes to pass legislation reforming gun control. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill Biden at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
First lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden enter the Rose Garden of the White House for a ceremony honoring the 2009 Teacher of the Year in Washington, Tuesday, April 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jill Biden, the wife of Vice President Joe Biden, helps pack non-perishable food items along with first lady Michelle Obama, not in picture, congressional spouses and volunteers, at the Capital Area Food Bank, Wednesday, April 29, 2009, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, speaks at the opening of the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Washington, on Thursday, May 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
View ALL 47 Photos

Jill Biden rang in the Lunar New Year with a reception and celebration at the White House on Thursday, wearing a dress featuring the traditional holiday colors.

The first lady had on a red dress with a multicolored floral pattern, with yellow as one of the prominent colors. Biden’s dress was custom and designed by One/Of. The brand said in an Instagram post that it was “an honor and privilege to have the opportunity” for Biden to wear one of its designs.

Biden coordinated the look with classic black pumps, and accessorized with two gold bangles, a necklace and statement earrings.

Related Galleries

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: U.S. first Lady Jill Biden speaks at a reception celebrating Lunar New Year in the East Room of the White House on January 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. During the reception, the first lady and President Joe Biden acknowledged the recent shootings in the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in California and stressed their hopes to pass legislation reforming gun control. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Jill Biden speaks at a reception celebrating Lunar New Year in the East Room of the White House. Getty Images

President Biden wore a classic black suit, white shirt and black and red striped tie.

The event featured a dragon dance performance. President Biden said that the Lunar New Year celebration was the first one the White House ever held at this scale. The president was hesitant to continue with the ceremony considering two recent mass shootings that took place in Asian-American communities, but he was advised by California Congresswoman Judy Chu to continue with the event, he said.

During his speech, President Biden also acknowledged it was the Year of the Rabbit for many Asian cultures, but in Vietnam, it’s the year of the cat. He also applauded the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with its diverse cast featuring many Asian actors.

The film received the most nominations for this year’s Academy Awards, with 11 nods. Michelle Yeoh also became the first Asian actress to receive an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category. Earlier this month, Yeoh took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress — Musical or Comedy for the film.

PHOTOS: Dr. Jill Biden’s Style Through the Years

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Hot Summer Bags

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jill Biden Does Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad