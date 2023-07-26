Jill Biden Favors Florals in Markarian Dress With Dainty Bow Detail for UNESCO Reception in Paris

First Lady Jill Biden’s trip to Paris continued on Tuesday as she attended a reception hosted by U.S. ambassador Denise Bauer. It followed the UNESCO flag-raising ceremony at the Élysée Presidential Palace.

For the occasion, Biden wore a long-sleeve floral dress by the New York-based label Markarian. The plunging A-line frock featured both polka dot and rose prints, as well as a bow detail on the bodice. The first lady accessorized with layered gold necklaces.

Jill Biden at a reception hosted by U.S. ambassador Denise Bauer on Tuesday in Paris. Markarian

Biden’s blond tresses were styled in natural waves, while her makeup consisted of pink-mauve lipstick and matching blush.

Bauer’s reception celebrated the U.S.’ return to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, better known as UNESCO. The agency, which was founded in 1945, recognizes and preserves World Heritage Sites including natural and manmade landmarks like India’s Taj Mahal and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. It is comprised of 194 nations, which once again includes the U.S.

The U.S. has left and rejoined UNESCO multiple times, most recently exiting during the Trump administration.

Jill Biden at a reception hosted by U.S. ambassador Denise Bauer on Tuesday in Paris. courtesy of Markarian

Earlier in the day, Biden and her daughter, Ashley, greeted French First Lady Brigitte Macron. The mother-daughter duo channeled patriotic flair in the colors of the American flag, with Biden sporting a red Schiaparelli skirt suit with gold buttons, which she complimented with a pair of black Christian Dior pumps.

Ashley, meanwhile, wore a blue and white striped set by Sachin & Babi, which included a pleated midi skirt and a sleeveless top. She accessorized with raffia platform sandals by Alexandre Birman and a set of gold jewelry.

Biden landed in Paris on Monday wearing another bright ensemble, this time a yellow shift and blazer by Lafayette 148. She previously wore the dress while visiting the Investing in America Workforce Hub earlier this month.